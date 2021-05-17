WOG, OKKO suspend sale of premium fuel due to introduction of state regulation of prices

Large filling networks WOG and OKKO have suspended the sale of premium fuel due to the introduction of the ceiling trade markup to the average price of diesel fuel and gasoline by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

"Since May 15, in connection with the introduction of state regulation of fuel prices at OKKO filling stations, the sale of PULLS 95 and PULLS Diesel has been temporarily suspended. This is due to the fact that the sale of fuel of these grades at the price set by the Cabinet of Ministers for May is unprofitable for the network," the OKKO network said in a report.

"In connection with the promulgation of the government resolution, which provides for the introduction of temporary state regulation of fuel prices, we are forced to stop selling premium fuel 95 Mustang and DT + Mustang," the WOG network said in a statement.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers, by resolution No. 474 dated May 14, 2021, set the limits for the trade markup to the average price of diesel fuel – no more than 7 UAH per liter and gasoline – no more than UAH 5 per liter.

The average cost of diesel fuel (ULSD 10 ppm) and gasoline (GASOLINE 10 ppm) is set by the Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture based on the calculations of Naftogaz Ukrainy based on the data of Platts CIF NWE for the previous calendar month/decade, customs payments (excise tax and VAT) and the official exchange rate of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU). The ministry will publish the average prices for one liter of diesel fuel and gasoline on the third, 13th and 23rd days of the month.