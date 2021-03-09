Economy

11:32 09.03.2021

Cabinet cancels obligatory sale by Energoatom of 5% of resource for special session, reduces period of peak electricity supplies

2 min read
Cabinet cancels obligatory sale by Energoatom of 5% of resource for special session, reduces period of peak electricity supplies

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine canceled the obligatory sale by National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom of 5% of the expected monthly volume of electricity under bilateral agreements at special sessions, as well as reduced the period of peak electricity supplies by three hours.

Relevant resolution No. 182 dated March 3, 2020 was published on the Uriadovy Portal online platform on Friday, March 5.

The document made the appropriate changes to the regulation on the Public Service Obligation (PSO, resolution No. 483 dated June 5, 2019), as well as to the procedure for conducting electronic auctions under bilateral agreements (resolution No. 499 dated June 5, 2019).

In particular, according to the amendments to the regulation on the PSO, the clause obliging Energoatom to sell monthly up to 5% of the expected volume of electricity under bilateral agreements at special sessions of electronic auctions was removed from it. In addition, the section on the procedure for holding a special session for the sale of packages of lots under bilateral agreements, which provides for short, medium and long-term agreements (up to three months, six months and up to a year) with buyers purchasing electricity, has been completely excluded from the procedure for conducting electronic actions exclusively for own consumption.

Tags: #energoatom
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:30 17.02.2021
Energoatom plans to increase electricity production by more than 20% in two-three years

Energoatom plans to increase electricity production by more than 20% in two-three years

13:50 10.02.2021
NABU conducts searches at Energoatom – Sytnyk

NABU conducts searches at Energoatom – Sytnyk

11:09 04.02.2021
Govt approves transfer of railway track from Ukrzaliznytsia to Energoatom in exclusion zone for launch of CSFSF

Govt approves transfer of railway track from Ukrzaliznytsia to Energoatom in exclusion zone for launch of CSFSF

16:21 26.01.2021
Bill on support of Energoatom provides for additional issue of UAH 7.3 bln govt bonds

Bill on support of Energoatom provides for additional issue of UAH 7.3 bln govt bonds

13:42 20.01.2021
Govt takes control of Energoatom, Ukrhydroenergo, Nyzhniodnistrovska HPP, three CHPPs

Govt takes control of Energoatom, Ukrhydroenergo, Nyzhniodnistrovska HPP, three CHPPs

15:26 18.01.2021
Transfer of Energoatom to Cabinet to allow Energy Ministry to return Ukrenergo – Shmyhal

Transfer of Energoatom to Cabinet to allow Energy Ministry to return Ukrenergo – Shmyhal

12:58 18.01.2021
Energoatom to send most of UAH 5.1 bln received from Guaranteed Buyer for pay to Westinghouse, other suppliers – president

Energoatom to send most of UAH 5.1 bln received from Guaranteed Buyer for pay to Westinghouse, other suppliers – president

17:40 15.01.2021
Govt inclined to equally distribute UAH 10.25 bln Ukrenergo's govt-secured loan between Energoatom, renewable energy generation – PM

Govt inclined to equally distribute UAH 10.25 bln Ukrenergo's govt-secured loan between Energoatom, renewable energy generation – PM

18:38 28.12.2020
Cabinet establishes single tariff of UAH 1.68 per kWh for electricity for Q1 2021, extends PSO regime

Cabinet establishes single tariff of UAH 1.68 per kWh for electricity for Q1 2021, extends PSO regime

11:04 24.12.2020
Govt may raise electricity price for Energoatom under renewed PSO, but tariffs for population not to increase yet – source

Govt may raise electricity price for Energoatom under renewed PSO, but tariffs for population not to increase yet – source

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Securities commission head intends to focus on development of clearing, energy exchanges cooperating with market

New head of National Securities and Stock Market Commission intends to restore dialogue with market participants

Millions of hryvnias to be spent on maintenance of Ukrainian section of Samara-Western Direction oil pipeline – Kobolev

PM denies reasons for resignation of Naftogaz boards' head

NBU raises key policy rate to 6.5%

LATEST

Vitrenko backs development of electronic biofuel trading platform in Ukraine

Ukraine climbs 17 positions in Social Progress Index to 63rd place in 2020

Vitrenko backs development of electronic biofuel trading platform in Ukraine

UK, Finnish investors to build potato processing plant in Lviv region

EIB to provide additional EUR 20 mln to Ukreximbank to lend to SME

Lithuania, Ukraine to create working group on BelNPP

Securities commission head intends to focus on development of clearing, energy exchanges cooperating with market

New head of National Securities and Stock Market Commission intends to restore dialogue with market participants

Economy Ministry predicts grain harvest in Ukraine at 75.1 mln tonnes

Millions of hryvnias to be spent on maintenance of Ukrainian section of Samara-Western Direction oil pipeline – Kobolev

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD