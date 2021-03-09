Cabinet cancels obligatory sale by Energoatom of 5% of resource for special session, reduces period of peak electricity supplies

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine canceled the obligatory sale by National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom of 5% of the expected monthly volume of electricity under bilateral agreements at special sessions, as well as reduced the period of peak electricity supplies by three hours.

Relevant resolution No. 182 dated March 3, 2020 was published on the Uriadovy Portal online platform on Friday, March 5.

The document made the appropriate changes to the regulation on the Public Service Obligation (PSO, resolution No. 483 dated June 5, 2019), as well as to the procedure for conducting electronic auctions under bilateral agreements (resolution No. 499 dated June 5, 2019).

In particular, according to the amendments to the regulation on the PSO, the clause obliging Energoatom to sell monthly up to 5% of the expected volume of electricity under bilateral agreements at special sessions of electronic auctions was removed from it. In addition, the section on the procedure for holding a special session for the sale of packages of lots under bilateral agreements, which provides for short, medium and long-term agreements (up to three months, six months and up to a year) with buyers purchasing electricity, has been completely excluded from the procedure for conducting electronic actions exclusively for own consumption.