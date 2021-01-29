Economy

15:24 29.01.2021

Antimonopoly committee allows large metal trader Optimal Trade to acquire DMK of ISD Corporation

2 min read
Antimonopoly committee allows large metal trader Optimal Trade to acquire DMK of ISD Corporation

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine has allowed a large metals and metal ore trading company Optimal Trade LLC to acquire an integral property complex of PJSC Dniprovsky Metallurgical Plant (DMK, Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region), which is part of the Industrial Union of Donbas corporation (ISD).

The decision was made by the committee at its meeting on January 28 of this year, the committee said on Friday.

Earlier, the shareholders of PJSC Donetsksteel Iron and Steel Works transferred the rights to claim debts of PJSC DMK for a total amount of UAH 8.176 billion to Optimal Trade LLC. This decision was made at an extraordinary general meeting of Donetsksteel's shareholders on September 2, 2020.

In addition, the business court of Dnipropetrovsk region, within the framework of the DMK bankruptcy case, introduced a reorganization procedure. The court issued a relevant resolution on October 16, 2020, and Oleksiy Sokol was appointed reorganization manager.

The economic court of Dnipropetrovsk region opened proceedings on the DMK bankruptcy in May 2019. Creditors announced claims against the DMK in the amount of about UAH 130 billion, including the claims of Optimal Trade LLC being UAH 20.9 billion, and Metinvest Holding LLC being UAH 20.7 billion.

DMK specializes in the production of cast iron, steel, rolled products and consumer goods.

The company is controlled by the ISD corporation founded in 1995.

Tags: #dmk #antimonopoly_committee
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:38 17.09.2020
Too early to initiate violation case regarding purchase of shares in Motor Sich by Chinese investors – competition agency head

Too early to initiate violation case regarding purchase of shares in Motor Sich by Chinese investors – competition agency head

17:35 03.07.2020
Rada with 226 votes dismisses head of Antimonopoly Committee Yuriy Terentyev

Rada with 226 votes dismisses head of Antimonopoly Committee Yuriy Terentyev

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Launch of 'affordable mortgage' will lead to rise in mortgage portfolio by 30% per year - NBU

Naftogaz plans to buy gas from EU for EUR 80.4 mln using EBRD funds

Govt provides SOE Antonov with state guarantee for UAH 3 bln loan

Firefly Aerospace plans to raise $350 mln for creation of Firefly Beta medium-class launcher

Oligarchs putting pressure on court, blocking company's contracts - United Mining Chemical Company

LATEST

Launch of 'affordable mortgage' will lead to rise in mortgage portfolio by 30% per year - NBU

Naftogaz plans to buy gas from EU for EUR 80.4 mln using EBRD funds

Govt provides SOE Antonov with state guarantee for UAH 3 bln loan

Firefly Aerospace plans to raise $350 mln for creation of Firefly Beta medium-class launcher

Oligarchs putting pressure on court, blocking company's contracts - United Mining Chemical Company

Ukravtodor to build new road in Zakarpattia region under Hungarian loan

Ministry of Social Policy hopes to introduce funded level of pension system from 2023

Ukraine interested in boosting container traffic with Lithuania – minister

Rada passes bill on Economic Security Bureau

Naftogaz informs Ukrnafta's minor shareholders about plan to hold shareholders' meeting as soon as possible – source

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD