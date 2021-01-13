Renault slightly reduces passenger, commercial vehicle market share in Ukraine in 2020

Renault in Ukraine sold 16,390 passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in 2020, which is 3.3% less than in 2019, while the share in this market decreased slightly from 17.36% in 2019 to 17.16% in the current year, the press service of Renault Ukraine has reported.

According to a press release, therefore Renault in Ukraine for the sixth year in a row holds the leadership in the market of passenger cars and commercial vehicles (which in 2020 decreased by 2.2% from 2019, to 97,600 units).

In the passenger car segment, Renault's share in 2020 slightly increased, amounting to 16.79% against 16.4% in 2019 (with an overall decline of this market by 3.3%, to 86,000 units, according to Auto-Consulting). In addition, the brand retains its leadership in the corporate sales segment with a share of 27.64% (versus 25.9% a year earlier).

In 2020, the Renault brand presented new models on the Ukrainian market: the limited edition Ultramarine (Duster, Sandero), the new coupe-crossover Arkana, the second phase of Koleos.

Three Renault models entered the top five of the most popular in Ukraine: Duster (5,619 cars sold), Logan (3,967 cars), and Sandero (3,255 cars).

The press service also informs that last year two new dealer centers were opened in Kyiv, as well as a salon selling new cars in Odesa, and by the end of the year there are 37 Renault centers in Ukraine. This year the company plans to continue developing the network.