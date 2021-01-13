Economy

Renault slightly reduces passenger, commercial vehicle market share in Ukraine in 2020

Renault in Ukraine sold 16,390 passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in 2020, which is 3.3% less than in 2019, while the share in this market decreased slightly from 17.36% in 2019 to 17.16% in the current year, the press service of Renault Ukraine has reported.

According to a press release, therefore Renault in Ukraine for the sixth year in a row holds the leadership in the market of passenger cars and commercial vehicles (which in 2020 decreased by 2.2% from 2019, to 97,600 units).

In the passenger car segment, Renault's share in 2020 slightly increased, amounting to 16.79% against 16.4% in 2019 (with an overall decline of this market by 3.3%, to 86,000 units, according to Auto-Consulting). In addition, the brand retains its leadership in the corporate sales segment with a share of 27.64% (versus 25.9% a year earlier).

In 2020, the Renault brand presented new models on the Ukrainian market: the limited edition Ultramarine (Duster, Sandero), the new coupe-crossover Arkana, the second phase of Koleos.

Three Renault models entered the top five of the most popular in Ukraine: Duster (5,619 cars sold), Logan (3,967 cars), and Sandero (3,255 cars).

The press service also informs that last year two new dealer centers were opened in Kyiv, as well as a salon selling new cars in Odesa, and by the end of the year there are 37 Renault centers in Ukraine. This year the company plans to continue developing the network.

Tags: #renault
