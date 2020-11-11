Economy

17:52 11.11.2020

Ukreximbank redeems its eurobonds for $300 mln

2 min read
Ukreximbank redeems its eurobonds for $300 mln

The state-owned Ukreximbank (Kyiv) on November 10 redeemed its eurobonds maturing in 2022 for $84.047 million (at par) and maturing in 2025 for $215.948 million from available funds, the bank's press service said.

"Ukreximbank for the first time among Ukrainian issuers of eurobonds carried out a proactive operation of managing obligations without the simultaneous placement of a new issue (cash-tender) ... The redemption of bonds optimizes the price parameters of the bank's passive base and, accordingly, improves the structure of its balance" Chairman of the Board Yevhen Metsger said.

The redemption price for 2025 eurobonds amounted to 104.5% at par, and for 2022 eurobonds to 103.75% at par.

Goldman Sachs International was the dealer manager of the deal.

As reported, the holders of 2025 eurobonds, according to the offer made by the bank on October 26, offered to redeem these bonds from them for $372.689 million, and the bank decided to proportionally satisfy their applications for a total of $215.948 million with the initially announced maximum for the redemption of these bonds for $200 million.

Thus, 2020 eurobonds were offered for redemption for $84.047 million with the announced maximum of their redemption at $100 million, all of them were satisfied.

According to the bank's offer, the acquisition of 2025 eurobonds was given higher priority than 2022 eurobonds.

Ukreximbank was established in 1992, the sole owner is the state.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, as of October 1, 2020 Ukreximbank ranked third in terms of total assets (UAH 226.634 billion) among 74 banks operating in the country.

Tags: #eurobonds #ukreximbank
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:29 27.10.2020
Ukreximbank offers to buy back up to $300 mln of LPN due in 2022 and 2025

Ukreximbank offers to buy back up to $300 mln of LPN due in 2022 and 2025

11:34 22.10.2020
Vodafone Ukraine redeems more eurobonds for $13 mln

Vodafone Ukraine redeems more eurobonds for $13 mln

17:20 20.10.2020
Naftogaz CFO explains postponement of LPN placement by investors' reaction on negative news from Ukraine

Naftogaz CFO explains postponement of LPN placement by investors' reaction on negative news from Ukraine

16:53 19.10.2020
Yield on Naftogaz eurobonds will amount to 8.95%, expected volume $500 mln

Yield on Naftogaz eurobonds will amount to 8.95%, expected volume $500 mln

12:37 09.10.2020
Metinvest extends bond maturity profile

Metinvest extends bond maturity profile

15:24 29.09.2020
Metinvest will buy back all 2021 eurobonds for $ 115.3 mln, 2023 eurobonds for $ 193.2 mln

Metinvest will buy back all 2021 eurobonds for $ 115.3 mln, 2023 eurobonds for $ 193.2 mln

17:20 28.09.2020
Interpipe will buy back more 2024 eurobonds for $32.4 mln

Interpipe will buy back more 2024 eurobonds for $32.4 mln

10:49 28.09.2020
Ukraine pays $110.7 mln coupon for eurobonds due in 2032 – Finance ministry

Ukraine pays $110.7 mln coupon for eurobonds due in 2032 – Finance ministry

17:56 17.09.2020
Final yield benchmark for seven-year eurobonds of Metinvest set at 7.95-8.05% - source

Final yield benchmark for seven-year eurobonds of Metinvest set at 7.95-8.05% - source

12:21 15.09.2020
Metinvest offers buyback of 2021, 2023 eurobonds worth $290 mln at expense of new eurobonds

Metinvest offers buyback of 2021, 2023 eurobonds worth $290 mln at expense of new eurobonds

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU governor meets with World Bank, IFC leadership during visit to Washington

Cabinet ready to support business during enhanced weekend quarantine – Shmyhal

Inflation grows by 1% in Ukraine in Oct, by 2.6% year-over-year – statistics

NBU head, govt delegation to discuss prospects for cooperation with IMF, World Bank

Kernel suggests shareholders approving FY2020 dividends at $0.42 per share

LATEST

Ukrposhta plans to purchase four sorting lines for equipment of automated sorting centers

Ukraine may announce tender for 5G frequencies in Oct 2021 – govt

Business may not withstand weekend lockdown - EBA

NBU governor meets with World Bank, IFC leadership during visit to Washington

Cabinet ready to support business during enhanced weekend quarantine – Shmyhal

Ukraine plans to increase export of agricultural products to $45 bln by 2030 – National Economic Strategy

Potential of total investment in Ukrainian transport, infrastructure is up to $30 bln – National Economic Strategy

Inflation grows by 1% in Ukraine in Oct, by 2.6% year-over-year – statistics

NBU head, govt delegation to discuss prospects for cooperation with IMF, World Bank

Kernel suggests shareholders approving FY2020 dividends at $0.42 per share

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD