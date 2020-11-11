Business may not withstand weekend lockdown - EBA

The European Business Association (EBA) has called on the government to develop clear steps for interacting with business instead of strict restrictions and noted that business may not stand the weekend quarantine.

"According to the community, a hard lockdown, and the closure of most businesses over the weekend will do more harm than good," the EBA said in a message on Wednesday.

"According to the business community, the state needs a plan consisting of reasonable steps, based on world practices and accumulated experience. At the same time, clear and understandable adaptive steps of interaction with business are needed, rather than strict total restrictions, to support the economic health of the country," the release reads.

The EBA emphasizes that the level of economic activity is quite high at weekends. Thus, an all-out weekend shutdown can hurt entrepreneurs and, lead to business closures for some of them.

In addition, the state should not only establish the rules, but also qualitatively monitor their implementation by both business and the population, the EBA emphasizes, adding that this is the responsibility of the National Police.