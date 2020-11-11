Economy

13:47 11.11.2020

Business may not withstand weekend lockdown - EBA

1 min read
Business may not withstand weekend lockdown - EBA

The European Business Association (EBA) has called on the government to develop clear steps for interacting with business instead of strict restrictions and noted that business may not stand the weekend quarantine.

"According to the community, a hard lockdown, and the closure of most businesses over the weekend will do more harm than good," the EBA said in a message on Wednesday.

"According to the business community, the state needs a plan consisting of reasonable steps, based on world practices and accumulated experience. At the same time, clear and understandable adaptive steps of interaction with business are needed, rather than strict total restrictions, to support the economic health of the country," the release reads.

The EBA emphasizes that the level of economic activity is quite high at weekends. Thus, an all-out weekend shutdown can hurt entrepreneurs and, lead to business closures for some of them.

In addition, the state should not only establish the rules, but also qualitatively monitor their implementation by both business and the population, the EBA emphasizes, adding that this is the responsibility of the National Police.

Tags: #business #eba
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:54 11.11.2020
Cabinet ready to support business during enhanced weekend quarantine – Shmyhal

Cabinet ready to support business during enhanced weekend quarantine – Shmyhal

14:43 09.11.2020
Lack of trust in judiciary is major obstacle to foreign investment in Ukraine- business survey

Lack of trust in judiciary is major obstacle to foreign investment in Ukraine- business survey

16:34 02.11.2020
Business Activity Outlook Index in Ukraine falls to 47.8 p.p. in Oct – NBU

Business Activity Outlook Index in Ukraine falls to 47.8 p.p. in Oct – NBU

19:04 16.10.2020
Business maintains expectations for inflation, hryvnia devaluation - NBU survey

Business maintains expectations for inflation, hryvnia devaluation - NBU survey

16:00 09.10.2020
Kyivstar ready to share resources, services with business to launch new services

Kyivstar ready to share resources, services with business to launch new services

18:17 24.09.2020
MFA launches new format of consultations to support Ukrainian exporters

MFA launches new format of consultations to support Ukrainian exporters

12:08 17.09.2020
Industrial Park Management to join project on Donetsk, Luhansk, Azov regions industrial potential recovery

Industrial Park Management to join project on Donetsk, Luhansk, Azov regions industrial potential recovery

18:54 16.09.2020
Tax hikes to balance budget categorically unacceptable - EBA

Tax hikes to balance budget categorically unacceptable - EBA

11:24 16.09.2020
Austrian business interested in infrastructure projects in Ukraine – President's Office

Austrian business interested in infrastructure projects in Ukraine – President's Office

16:59 15.09.2020
Zelensky expects Austrian business to take part in Ukrainian seaports concession tenders, privatization of state-run banks

Zelensky expects Austrian business to take part in Ukrainian seaports concession tenders, privatization of state-run banks

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukreximbank redeems its eurobonds for $300 mln

NBU governor meets with World Bank, IFC leadership during visit to Washington

Cabinet ready to support business during enhanced weekend quarantine – Shmyhal

Inflation grows by 1% in Ukraine in Oct, by 2.6% year-over-year – statistics

NBU head, govt delegation to discuss prospects for cooperation with IMF, World Bank

LATEST

Ukrposhta plans to purchase four sorting lines for equipment of automated sorting centers

Ukreximbank redeems its eurobonds for $300 mln

Ukraine may announce tender for 5G frequencies in Oct 2021 – govt

NBU governor meets with World Bank, IFC leadership during visit to Washington

Ukraine plans to increase export of agricultural products to $45 bln by 2030 – National Economic Strategy

Potential of total investment in Ukrainian transport, infrastructure is up to $30 bln – National Economic Strategy

Inflation grows by 1% in Ukraine in Oct, by 2.6% year-over-year – statistics

NBU head, govt delegation to discuss prospects for cooperation with IMF, World Bank

Kernel suggests shareholders approving FY2020 dividends at $0.42 per share

Ukrainian govt plans to increase dollar GDP by two-three times by 2030

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD