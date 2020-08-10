PrivatBank launches biometric POS terminals with face identification

State-owned PrivatBank (Kyiv) has launched biometric Point of Sale (POS) terminals FacePay24, which conduct payment for purchases without a card using face identification, the bank's press service said on Monday.

Head of PrivatBank's retail business Yevhen Vasyltsov said that "facial recognition payment" is currently available on 260 Android PAX POS terminals, and the bank plans to launch 7,700 FacePay24 in Ukraine by the end of 2020.

In order to use the "facial recognition payment" service, bank customers need to install the updated Privat24 application on their smartphones and activate FacePay24 payment, then take three pictures from different angles and link the selected bank card to them.

According to the statement, to pay in Android PAX POS terminals using face identification, after entering the amount, you must select "facial recognition payment" on the terminal, look at the terminal's front camera, press the "pay" button and confirm the operation by entering a pin code.

"FacePay24 uses one of the world's leading automatic facial recognition systems Amazon Recognition and ensures complete security of customer personal data, including technical and physical controls, data encryption during storage and transmission," the press service said.