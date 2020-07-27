RDS Group to repair, build roads in Kherson region

The RDS Group of road construction companies will repair a section of M-14 road in Kherson region, which will be the ninth region of Ukraine in which the company carries out works, the co-founder of RDS, Yevhen Konovalov, told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Our production will be based in Nova Kakhovka. The south, Kherson region are strategically important for the development of both passenger flow and trade infrastructure of our country," he said.

According to Konovalov, the group plans to join projects in other regions of the country within the president's Big Construction program by the end of this year.

According to the ProZorro system, Rostdorstroy LLC, which is a part of the RDS Group, won two lots in the tender for medium repairs of M-14 Odesa-Melitopol-Novoazovsk road in Kherson region worth UAH 22.998 million and UAH 46.98 million (PJSC Khmelnytsky Road Construction Department No. 56 won two other lots).

In addition, Rostdorstroy has passed prequalification along with Khmelnytsky Road Construction Department No. 56 and Avtomagistral-Pivden LLC in several more tenders for medium repairs of this road in Kherson region.

In 2020, the State Agency of Automobile Roads of Ukraine (Ukravtodor) plans to repair 177.5 kilometers of national roads in Kherson region for UAH 2.1 billion, including 36.1 kilometers of M-14 Odesa-Melitopol-Novoazovsk road.

RDS Group is included in the top three road construction companies of Ukraine. It includes Kyivshliakhbud and Rostdorstroy. The core business is construction, reconstruction and maintenance of roads and bridges, construction of airfield complexes.

The ultimate beneficial owners of RDS Group are Ukrainian citizens Yuriy Shumakher and Yevhen Konovalov.