PrivatBank files second extended lawsuit against Kolomoisky, Boholiubov with US court

State-owned PrivatBank (Kyiv) in July 2020 filed the second extended lawsuit with the Delaware Chancery Court, the United States, in which its first lawsuit against the former owners of the bank Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov and related companies is pending, the press service of PrivatBank told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

"In the second lawsuit, PrivatBank has developed and improved its legal reasoning and evidence base in the light of the position taken by the defendants," the bank said.

The press service said that the amendment does not provide for an increase in the amount of potential claims, specifying that at present PrivatBank has not formally declared any specific amounts to be collected, and the amount of dubious transactions stated in the claim, taking into account the first amendment, is about $750 million.

As reported, in May 2018, PrivatBank sued against Kolomoisky and Boholiubov with the Delaware Chancery Court, as well as other individuals and legal entities.

Later, in December 2019, PrivatBank filed an amended lawsuit, which contains a description of the scheme using investment accounts of Renaissance Advisory Services Limited (Bermuda) for about $86 million.