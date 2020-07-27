Economy

11:38 27.07.2020

PrivatBank files second extended lawsuit against Kolomoisky, Boholiubov with US court

1 min read
PrivatBank files second extended lawsuit against Kolomoisky, Boholiubov with US court

State-owned PrivatBank (Kyiv) in July 2020 filed the second extended lawsuit with the Delaware Chancery Court, the United States, in which its first lawsuit against the former owners of the bank Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov and related companies is pending, the press service of PrivatBank told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

"In the second lawsuit, PrivatBank has developed and improved its legal reasoning and evidence base in the light of the position taken by the defendants," the bank said.

The press service said that the amendment does not provide for an increase in the amount of potential claims, specifying that at present PrivatBank has not formally declared any specific amounts to be collected, and the amount of dubious transactions stated in the claim, taking into account the first amendment, is about $750 million.

As reported, in May 2018, PrivatBank sued against Kolomoisky and Boholiubov with the Delaware Chancery Court, as well as other individuals and legal entities.

Later, in December 2019, PrivatBank filed an amended lawsuit, which contains a description of the scheme using investment accounts of Renaissance Advisory Services Limited (Bermuda) for about $86 million.

Tags: #privatbank
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:32 21.07.2020
Court closes proceedings in case opened under claim of ex-shareholder in PrivatBank Gorokhovsky seeking invalidation of bail-in

Court closes proceedings in case opened under claim of ex-shareholder in PrivatBank Gorokhovsky seeking invalidation of bail-in

17:04 18.07.2020
Pressure when considering PrivatBank case of Surkis brothers' deposits wasn't the only one to influence Supreme Court judges - Danishevska

Pressure when considering PrivatBank case of Surkis brothers' deposits wasn't the only one to influence Supreme Court judges - Danishevska

12:34 08.07.2020
PrivatBank makes possible payments via Google Pay for 12,000 Ukrainian online vendors

PrivatBank makes possible payments via Google Pay for 12,000 Ukrainian online vendors

16:38 07.07.2020
PrivatBank to file cassation against court ban to enforce return of 247 filling stations belonging to bank from companies of bank ex-owners

PrivatBank to file cassation against court ban to enforce return of 247 filling stations belonging to bank from companies of bank ex-owners

13:34 25.06.2020
District Administrative Court opens proceedings into changing of chairman, members of PrivatBank supervisory board

District Administrative Court opens proceedings into changing of chairman, members of PrivatBank supervisory board

15:44 13.06.2020
Court closes two cases under claims of ex-shareholders of PrivatBank seeking to invalidate bail-in

Court closes two cases under claims of ex-shareholders of PrivatBank seeking to invalidate bail-in

18:13 12.06.2020
Prosecutor's office in Kyiv summons PrivatBank board members for questioning on proceedings to pay $250 mln to Surkis brothers' offshore companies

Prosecutor's office in Kyiv summons PrivatBank board members for questioning on proceedings to pay $250 mln to Surkis brothers' offshore companies

14:54 10.06.2020
Court dismisses govt counterclaim against 2017 court ruling on PrivatBank's commitment to service Surkis offshore companies' deposits

Court dismisses govt counterclaim against 2017 court ruling on PrivatBank's commitment to service Surkis offshore companies' deposits

10:25 26.05.2020
PrivatBank cuts interest rate on loans for SMEs by 1-2 p.p.

PrivatBank cuts interest rate on loans for SMEs by 1-2 p.p.

16:09 20.05.2020
PrivatBank will send almost UAH 25 bln of profit to state budget – govt resolution

PrivatBank will send almost UAH 25 bln of profit to state budget – govt resolution

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Banks double volume of crediting under Affordable Loans 5-7-9% program last week – Finance ministry

Ukrzaliznytsia restructures $200 mln debt to Sberbank's Ukrainian subsidiary – company

Energy ministry backs electricity exports, opposes electricity import in 2020-2021

Text of FTA agreement between Turkey, Ukraine to be finalized soon – ambassador

Ukraine to consider building of hydrogen plant – Energy minister

LATEST

Impossible to regulate cheap loans, mortgage manually – Alfa-Bank general manager

Banks double volume of crediting under Affordable Loans 5-7-9% program last week – Finance ministry

Ukrzaliznytsia restructures $200 mln debt to Sberbank's Ukrainian subsidiary – company

Energy ministry backs electricity exports, opposes electricity import in 2020-2021

Text of FTA agreement between Turkey, Ukraine to be finalized soon – ambassador

Ukraine to consider building of hydrogen plant – Energy minister

Ukraine has enough fuel resources for next winter – Energy minister

RDS Group to repair, build roads in Kherson region

Odesa Port-Side Plant to select tolling supplier among IBE Trade Corp, Maddox SA, Agro Gas Trading

Vodafone Ukraine buys back $10 mln eurobonds

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD