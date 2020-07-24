Economy

11:41 24.07.2020

Imperial Tobacco pays almost UAH 460 mln fine imposed by AMC

1 min read
Imperial Tobacco pays almost UAH 460 mln fine imposed by AMC

Imperial Tobacco, which includes Imperial Tobacco Ukraine and Imperial Tobacco Production Ukraine, has paid a fine imposed by the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMC) in the total amount of almost UAH 460 million.

"The committee made the corresponding decision on October 10, 2019 as part of a case of conspiracy between the monopoly distributor of cigarettes and manufacturers of tobacco products. The total amount of fines imposed on all participants in the conspiracy reached UAH 6.5 billion," the AMC said.

According to the AMC, Imperial Tobacco, like other entities involved in the case, tried to appeal against the AMC's decision on the fine in court. However, on July 20 this year, the capital's court rejected the claim of Imperial Tobacco Ukraine and Imperial Tobacco Production Ukraine against the AMC demanding to invalidate the decision of the Antimonopoly Committee to impose fines on the companies.

"The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine positively evaluates the decision of Imperial Tobacco not to delay further judicial red tape and pay a fine for violating competition laws. The AMC hopes that other entities involved will follow this example," the agency said.

Tags: #imperial_tobacco
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:32 18.02.2020
UAH 460 mln AMCU fine is unreasonable, said the Director of Imperial Tobacco in Ukraine

UAH 460 mln AMCU fine is unreasonable, said the Director of Imperial Tobacco in Ukraine

14:36 12.02.2016
Imperial Tobacco welcomes cabinet's proposal to revoke bottom retail prices of cigarettes

Imperial Tobacco welcomes cabinet's proposal to revoke bottom retail prices of cigarettes

14:04 30.04.2015
Imperial Tobacco Production Ukraine posts UAH 634.2 mln in net loss in 2014

Imperial Tobacco Production Ukraine posts UAH 634.2 mln in net loss in 2014

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine placing 2033 eurobonds for $2 bln at 7.253%

Ukraine to buy back 2021 and 2022 eurobonds for $846.2 mln at expense of 2033 eurobonds

Govt promulgates resolution on approval of Naftogaz as supplier of 'last resort' for public

Ukraine placing $2 bln of 2033 bonds at 7.25%

NBU expects Ukraine's GDP to fall to 6% in 2020

LATEST

Ukraine placing 2033 eurobonds for $2 bln at 7.253%

Ukraine to buy back 2021 and 2022 eurobonds for $846.2 mln at expense of 2033 eurobonds

Ukrtelecom sees EBITDA fall by 3%, revenues from Internet services rise by 7% in H1, 2020

EBRD issues $27 mln loan to Nibulon due to pandemic

Ukraine to expand cooperation with Switzerland in energy

Govt promulgates resolution on approval of Naftogaz as supplier of 'last resort' for public

Shmyhal on NBU's buying govt bonds in secondary market: it's possible but cannot be practice

Ukraine placing $2 bln of 2033 bonds at 7.25%

NBU expects Ukraine's GDP to fall to 6% in 2020

Ukraine signs memorandum with EU on receiving macrofinancial aid of EUR 1.2 bln

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD