Economy

12:34 08.07.2020

PrivatBank makes possible payments via Google Pay for 12,000 Ukrainian online vendors

1 min read
PrivatBank makes possible payments via Google Pay for 12,000 Ukrainian online vendors

State-owned PrivatBank (Kyiv) has made possible payments via Google Pay for 12,000 Ukrainian online vendors and services, the bank's press service reported on Tuesday.

"No additional integration is needed. Google Pay will automatically be turned on for all LiqPay customers. It is always possible to disable or enable payment in the merchant's personal account," the bank's press service said, quoting Head of Digital Products Khrystyna Karmazina.

Google Country Director for Eastern Europe Dmytro Sholomko said that using Google Pay when paying in online stores, one does not need to re-enter payment card information every time.

He said that this will reduce the time of purchase and ensure the safety of both customers and online vendors.

In addition to payment cards, one can keep and use discount cards and gift cards in Google Pay.

Tags: #google_pay #privatbank
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:38 07.07.2020
PrivatBank to file cassation against court ban to enforce return of 247 filling stations belonging to bank from companies of bank ex-owners

PrivatBank to file cassation against court ban to enforce return of 247 filling stations belonging to bank from companies of bank ex-owners

13:34 25.06.2020
District Administrative Court opens proceedings into changing of chairman, members of PrivatBank supervisory board

District Administrative Court opens proceedings into changing of chairman, members of PrivatBank supervisory board

15:44 13.06.2020
Court closes two cases under claims of ex-shareholders of PrivatBank seeking to invalidate bail-in

Court closes two cases under claims of ex-shareholders of PrivatBank seeking to invalidate bail-in

18:13 12.06.2020
Prosecutor's office in Kyiv summons PrivatBank board members for questioning on proceedings to pay $250 mln to Surkis brothers' offshore companies

Prosecutor's office in Kyiv summons PrivatBank board members for questioning on proceedings to pay $250 mln to Surkis brothers' offshore companies

14:54 10.06.2020
Court dismisses govt counterclaim against 2017 court ruling on PrivatBank's commitment to service Surkis offshore companies' deposits

Court dismisses govt counterclaim against 2017 court ruling on PrivatBank's commitment to service Surkis offshore companies' deposits

10:25 26.05.2020
PrivatBank cuts interest rate on loans for SMEs by 1-2 p.p.

PrivatBank cuts interest rate on loans for SMEs by 1-2 p.p.

16:09 20.05.2020
PrivatBank will send almost UAH 25 bln of profit to state budget – govt resolution

PrivatBank will send almost UAH 25 bln of profit to state budget – govt resolution

11:53 07.05.2020
Court denies claim of PrivatBank's trade union to terminate powers of board chairman Krumphanzl

Court denies claim of PrivatBank's trade union to terminate powers of board chairman Krumphanzl

18:40 06.05.2020
Supreme court to consider case on Surkis' deposits in PrivatBank on June 15 – court

Supreme court to consider case on Surkis' deposits in PrivatBank on June 15 – court

13:39 05.05.2020
Supreme Court to consider case on Surkis family's deposits in PrivatBank on May 18 – NBU

Supreme Court to consider case on Surkis family's deposits in PrivatBank on May 18 – NBU

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Head of Raiffeisen Bank Aval says NBU refinancing rate could fall by 1-1.5 p.p.

Premier: introduction of tax per ha of land premature

Ukraine to review Energy Strategy harmonizing document with European Green Deal – official

UkraineInvest office to become base for 'investment nannies' – economy minister

Demand at primary govt bond auctions plunges lower UAH 0.3 bln

LATEST

Head of Raiffeisen Bank Aval says NBU refinancing rate could fall by 1-1.5 p.p.

Premier: introduction of tax per ha of land premature

Ukraine to review Energy Strategy harmonizing document with European Green Deal – official

Financial stability in Ukraine to be kept even with second wave of COVID-19 – Raiffeisen Bank Aval head

Economy ministry signs memo with grain market players for agreeing on export volumes, not for limiting exports – minister

Economy minister announces signing of first agreement with ECA

UkraineInvest office to become base for 'investment nannies' – economy minister

Turkey hopes to service up to 100,000 tourists from Ukraine in July

Ukraine exports record 57 mln tonnes of grain in 2019/20 agri-year

Operational plans of state-owned banks foresee cut of NPL in system to 32% by 2023 – NBU

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD