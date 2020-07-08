PrivatBank makes possible payments via Google Pay for 12,000 Ukrainian online vendors

State-owned PrivatBank (Kyiv) has made possible payments via Google Pay for 12,000 Ukrainian online vendors and services, the bank's press service reported on Tuesday.

"No additional integration is needed. Google Pay will automatically be turned on for all LiqPay customers. It is always possible to disable or enable payment in the merchant's personal account," the bank's press service said, quoting Head of Digital Products Khrystyna Karmazina.

Google Country Director for Eastern Europe Dmytro Sholomko said that using Google Pay when paying in online stores, one does not need to re-enter payment card information every time.

He said that this will reduce the time of purchase and ensure the safety of both customers and online vendors.

In addition to payment cards, one can keep and use discount cards and gift cards in Google Pay.