16:38 07.07.2020

PrivatBank to file cassation against court ban to enforce return of 247 filling stations belonging to bank from companies of bank ex-owners

PrivatBank to file cassation against court ban to enforce return of 247 filling stations belonging to bank from companies of bank ex-owners

The northern business court of appeals on June 23, 2020 decided not to satisfy the appeal of state-owned PrivatBank, upholding the decision of Kyiv's business court made on March 10, which banned the return or enforced return of a chain of 247 filling stations from companies affiliated with former owners of the bank Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov to secure the claim of these 38 companies.

The press service of PrivatBank told Interfax-Ukraine that the bank plans to file a cassation appeal against the ruling of the business court of appeals.

As reported, previously, the 38 companies also filed similar applications for securing their lawsuits in 16 cases with business courts in Kirovohrad, Lviv, Cherkasy and Volyn regions. However, they were dismissed, because the stated measures to secure the lawsuits are identical with the satisfaction of the lawsuits.

Interfax-Ukraine
