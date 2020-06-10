Economy

14:54 10.06.2020

Court dismisses govt counterclaim against 2017 court ruling on PrivatBank's commitment to service Surkis offshore companies' deposits

1 min read
Court dismisses govt counterclaim against 2017 court ruling on PrivatBank's commitment to service Surkis offshore companies' deposits

Kyiv's court of appeals on Wednesday dismissed a counterclaim of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine against the ruling of Kyiv's Pechersky District court issued on February 9, 2017 on the commitment of PrivatBank to fulfill the terms of deposit agreements that were concluded by the Cypriot branch of the bank with offshore companies of the Surkis brothers (worth about $257 million), Law Adviser to PrivatBank Andriy Pozhydayev told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

"Kyiv's court of appeals dismissed the appeal of the Cabinet of Ministers, upheld the ruling of the Pechersky District court. We are preparing to file a cassation appeal and hear the case by the Supreme Court, since the Supreme Court has an unambiguous practice – the ruling to secure a claim cannot substitute a substantive solution to the dispute," he said.

Tags: #surkis #cabinet_of_ministers #court #privatbank
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:51 10.06.2020
Pechersky court again allows arrest of Ferrexpo major shareholder Zhevaho

Pechersky court again allows arrest of Ferrexpo major shareholder Zhevaho

11:11 10.06.2020
Cabinet ready to present updated action program by week's end, will ask Rada to support it on June 18-19 – Zelensky meeting with Cabinet, Rada reps, law enforcers

Cabinet ready to present updated action program by week's end, will ask Rada to support it on June 18-19 – Zelensky meeting with Cabinet, Rada reps, law enforcers

14:40 09.06.2020
Supreme Court rejects lawsuit of ex-chairman of PrivatBank board Dubilet against bank, Interfax-Ukraine

Supreme Court rejects lawsuit of ex-chairman of PrivatBank board Dubilet against bank, Interfax-Ukraine

15:06 08.06.2020
Russian investigators in Crimea send Jemilev case to court without notifying defender, his defense team – lawyer

Russian investigators in Crimea send Jemilev case to court without notifying defender, his defense team – lawyer

18:00 04.06.2020
Court orders Poroshenko's compulsory appearance at SBI for questioning on June 10

Court orders Poroshenko's compulsory appearance at SBI for questioning on June 10

11:58 04.06.2020
Rada sends back cabinet's activity program for improvement

Rada sends back cabinet's activity program for improvement

18:49 26.05.2020
Court places former Ukraine's Defense Minister Lebedev under in absentia arrest on Maidan executions case

Court places former Ukraine's Defense Minister Lebedev under in absentia arrest on Maidan executions case

10:25 26.05.2020
PrivatBank cuts interest rate on loans for SMEs by 1-2 p.p.

PrivatBank cuts interest rate on loans for SMEs by 1-2 p.p.

18:00 22.05.2020
Cabinet of Ministers announces new contest for head of National Health Service of Ukraine

Cabinet of Ministers announces new contest for head of National Health Service of Ukraine

16:09 20.05.2020
PrivatBank will send almost UAH 25 bln of profit to state budget – govt resolution

PrivatBank will send almost UAH 25 bln of profit to state budget – govt resolution

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine gets EUR 500 mln macro-financial assistance from EU

World Bank predicts 3.5% fall of Ukraine's GDP in 2020, growth by 3% in 2021

Inflation in Ukraine slows to 0.1% in May, to 1.7% y-o-y

Money supply in Ukraine 2.2% up in May

First direct container train from China arrives in Kyiv, Ukrzaliznytsia plans to organize it on continuous basis

LATEST

Zelensky: EUR 500 mln from EU will help reduce debt burden, overcome coronavirus consequences

Ukraine gets EUR 500 mln macro-financial assistance from EU

World Bank predicts 3.5% fall of Ukraine's GDP in 2020, growth by 3% in 2021

Inflation in Ukraine slows to 0.1% in May, to 1.7% y-o-y

Money supply in Ukraine 2.2% up in May

First direct container train from China arrives in Kyiv, Ukrzaliznytsia plans to organize it on continuous basis

Capital investment in Ukraine decreases by 35.5% in Q1 2020 – statistics

Raiffeisen Bank International moves development of digital banking to Ukraine

Metinvest keeps 42nd place among global steel producers in 2019 – Worldsteel

Ukrtransnafta transports WTI oil for first time

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD