Court dismisses govt counterclaim against 2017 court ruling on PrivatBank's commitment to service Surkis offshore companies' deposits

Kyiv's court of appeals on Wednesday dismissed a counterclaim of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine against the ruling of Kyiv's Pechersky District court issued on February 9, 2017 on the commitment of PrivatBank to fulfill the terms of deposit agreements that were concluded by the Cypriot branch of the bank with offshore companies of the Surkis brothers (worth about $257 million), Law Adviser to PrivatBank Andriy Pozhydayev told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

"Kyiv's court of appeals dismissed the appeal of the Cabinet of Ministers, upheld the ruling of the Pechersky District court. We are preparing to file a cassation appeal and hear the case by the Supreme Court, since the Supreme Court has an unambiguous practice – the ruling to secure a claim cannot substitute a substantive solution to the dispute," he said.