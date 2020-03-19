Economy

11:06 19.03.2020

NBU permits banks to award clients with benefits in servicing performing loans during quarantine period

NBU permits banks to award clients with benefits in servicing performing loans during quarantine period

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has permitted banks to award clients of banks with beneficial conditions in servicing loans, which were performing as of late March 7, 2020, if this does not affect the capital of a bank, the regulator has said on its website.

"Customers are nervous and ask for real restructuring approaches. Get started now. There are examples of restructuring and applying the preferential regime in our legal acts, in particular, in Resolution No. 97. The approach can be individual in the case of corporate borrowers and standard in the case of retail," the press service of the NBU said, citing First Deputy Governor of the NBU Kateryna Rozhkova speaking during a meeting of the central bank with top managers of the largest Ukrainian banks.

According to the report, Rozhkova also said at the meeting that there should be a special approach both to industries that, due to quarantine, do not operate and completely lose revenue, as well as to the population, which also temporarily does not work as a result of the suspension of activities of some companies.

Interfax-Ukraine
