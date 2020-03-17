Economy

16:10 17.03.2020

Impact of crisis on Ukraine's balance of payment to be from neutral to possible positive – NBU

2 min read
Impact of crisis on Ukraine's balance of payment to be from neutral to possible positive – NBU

The impact of the crisis on Ukraine's balance of payment will be from neutral to possible positive due to the large decline in prices of energy, which prevails in Ukrainian imports and a slight fall in food prices, which account for 50% of the country's overall exports, Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Oleh Churiy has said.

"As for the balance of payments, that is, export-import, the impact will be from neutral to, possibly, even positive. And this is due to the fact that energy prices fell very much. The price of oil, for example, plunged by 30%, and the share of energy imports of our balance of payments is approximately 30%, that is, Ukraine will pay much less for energy imports," Churiy said during an online press briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday, adding that lower prices for food predominant in Ukrainian exports became lower.

He added that the deficit of the balance of payments last year, which amounted to 0.5% of GDP, was significantly less than the deficit in the pre-crisis 2013 year, which reached 10% of GDP.

According to Churiy, the impact of the crisis on GDP growth is likely to be negative. "At the same time, those legislative acts that the Verkhovna Rada today voted to overcome the crisis in the economy will have a positive effect," he said.

Tags: #nbu #churiy
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:57 17.03.2020
NBU arranging alternative supply of cash currency to Ukraine, asks to wait, not panic

NBU arranging alternative supply of cash currency to Ukraine, asks to wait, not panic

16:06 17.03.2020
NBU spends up to $1 bln to support hryvnia since early 2020, FX reserves exceed $25 bln, enough to smooth fluctuations

NBU spends up to $1 bln to support hryvnia since early 2020, FX reserves exceed $25 bln, enough to smooth fluctuations

16:00 16.03.2020
Volume of remittances to Ukraine could fall by $0.5-1 bln, outflow of currency by about $1.5 bln due to COVID-19 – NBU

Volume of remittances to Ukraine could fall by $0.5-1 bln, outflow of currency by about $1.5 bln due to COVID-19 – NBU

17:09 12.03.2020
Banking system extra liquid: UAH 200 bln in hryvnias, $9 bln in currency – NBU deputy governor

Banking system extra liquid: UAH 200 bln in hryvnias, $9 bln in currency – NBU deputy governor

14:59 12.03.2020
NBU: no plans to introduce foreign exchange limits, reserves enough to smooth fluctuations

NBU: no plans to introduce foreign exchange limits, reserves enough to smooth fluctuations

14:30 12.03.2020
NBU could review inflation forecast in April depending on developments

NBU could review inflation forecast in April depending on developments

10:50 11.03.2020
NBU has enough reserves to resist to small pressure on hryvnia by nonresidents-holders of govt bonds – expert

NBU has enough reserves to resist to small pressure on hryvnia by nonresidents-holders of govt bonds – expert

09:51 11.03.2020
NBU sells record high of $270 mln in interbank market on Tuesday

NBU sells record high of $270 mln in interbank market on Tuesday

14:28 07.03.2020
Zelensky says new Cabinet independent of oligarchs, expects "certain steps" from NBU

Zelensky says new Cabinet independent of oligarchs, expects "certain steps" from NBU

16:52 03.03.2020
PrivatBank pays UAH 3 bln debt on NBU refinancing loan

PrivatBank pays UAH 3 bln debt on NBU refinancing loan

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrzaliznytsia pays some $60 mln on eurobonds

SCM proposes to create economic health HQ

NBU arranging alternative supply of cash currency to Ukraine, asks to wait, not panic

NBU spends up to $1 bln to support hryvnia since early 2020, FX reserves exceed $25 bln, enough to smooth fluctuations

Rada appoints Ihor Petrashko Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine

LATEST

Ukrzaliznytsia pays some $60 mln on eurobonds

SCM proposes to create economic health HQ

Supreme Court to continue hearing Surkis case against PrivatBank on April 16 – source

Nova Poshta relocates offices from shopping malls, continues to operate as normal

Rada appoints Ihor Petrashko Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine

Zelensky: Large businesses to organize transportation of their employees

Zelensky expects 'quarantine program' of loans from NBU, Finance Ministry, banks, extra payments to pensioners

Finance Ministry instructed to hold talks with IMF, other partners on assistance to Ukraine for overcoming COVID-19 consequences – Zelensky

Court in England confirms limited payment scheme on PrivatBank eurobonds – bank

Ukraine for first time facilitates gas transit from Hungary to Slovakia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD