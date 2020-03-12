Economy

14:59 12.03.2020

NBU: no plans to introduce foreign exchange limits, reserves enough to smooth fluctuations

1 min read
NBU: no plans to introduce foreign exchange limits, reserves enough to smooth fluctuations

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) does not plan to introduce foreign exchange limits, and its reserves are enough to smooth currency rate fluctuations, Deputy NBU Governor Oleh Churiy has said.

"There are no plans to introduce currency restrictions. We have sufficient foreign exchange reserves to smooth out currency fluctuations. The introduction of any restrictions will most likely negatively affect market sentiment," Churiy said at a press briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

The main demand for currency is formed by Ukrainian companies, he added.

For his part, NBU Governor Yakiv Smolii, answering journalists' questions, said that at present, the regulator is not considering the option of default.

"About default. We see no reason for the development of such events in the country. And we are not considering the option of default at all," Smolii said.

Tags: #nbu #currency #churiy
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:09 12.03.2020
Banking system extra liquid: UAH 200 bln in hryvnias, $9 bln in currency – NBU deputy governor

Banking system extra liquid: UAH 200 bln in hryvnias, $9 bln in currency – NBU deputy governor

14:30 12.03.2020
NBU could review inflation forecast in April depending on developments

NBU could review inflation forecast in April depending on developments

10:50 11.03.2020
NBU has enough reserves to resist to small pressure on hryvnia by nonresidents-holders of govt bonds – expert

NBU has enough reserves to resist to small pressure on hryvnia by nonresidents-holders of govt bonds – expert

09:51 11.03.2020
NBU sells record high of $270 mln in interbank market on Tuesday

NBU sells record high of $270 mln in interbank market on Tuesday

14:28 07.03.2020
Zelensky says new Cabinet independent of oligarchs, expects "certain steps" from NBU

Zelensky says new Cabinet independent of oligarchs, expects "certain steps" from NBU

16:52 03.03.2020
PrivatBank pays UAH 3 bln debt on NBU refinancing loan

PrivatBank pays UAH 3 bln debt on NBU refinancing loan

11:55 02.03.2020
Ukrainian PM notes closer cooperation with NBU for macroeconomic stabilization, cheap mortgage, lending to business

Ukrainian PM notes closer cooperation with NBU for macroeconomic stabilization, cheap mortgage, lending to business

10:29 24.02.2020
NBU creating contact group of monetary and FX markets

NBU creating contact group of monetary and FX markets

11:38 13.02.2020
Ukrainian banks post almost three-fold rise in profit reaching UAH 60 bln in 2019 – NBU official

Ukrainian banks post almost three-fold rise in profit reaching UAH 60 bln in 2019 – NBU official

10:28 12.02.2020
NBU, financial service markets regulator sign memo of cooperation

NBU, financial service markets regulator sign memo of cooperation

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Banking system extra liquid: UAH 200 bln in hryvnias, $9 bln in currency – NBU deputy governor

Finance minister expects launch of IMF's new program before May

NBU could review inflation forecast in April depending on developments

Govt ready to continue cooperation with IMF – Ukrainian PM's phone call with IMF mission

Ukraine's rep in IMF calls on Ukraine to discuss country's strategy

LATEST

UIA plans to cancel about 2,000 flights in spring due to COVID-19

Metinvest completes deal to acquire about 73% of shares in Dniprovsky coke chemical plant

Finance minister expects launch of IMF's new program before May

Ukroboronprom to transfer 23 enterprises to State Property Fund, SSAU – Abromavičius

Business in Ukraine limiting trips, visits of offices by non-employees, testing remote work over COVID-19

Sale of wood without electronic records in Ukraine to be illegal from April

Ukroboronprom may suffer losses due to COVID-19 – Abromavičius

Ukroboronprom has no plans to privatize Antonov State Enterprise – Abromavičius

SCM reports 17.4% increase in capital investment in 2019

Govt ready to continue cooperation with IMF – Ukrainian PM's phone call with IMF mission

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD