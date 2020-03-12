NBU: no plans to introduce foreign exchange limits, reserves enough to smooth fluctuations

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) does not plan to introduce foreign exchange limits, and its reserves are enough to smooth currency rate fluctuations, Deputy NBU Governor Oleh Churiy has said.

"There are no plans to introduce currency restrictions. We have sufficient foreign exchange reserves to smooth out currency fluctuations. The introduction of any restrictions will most likely negatively affect market sentiment," Churiy said at a press briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

The main demand for currency is formed by Ukrainian companies, he added.

For his part, NBU Governor Yakiv Smolii, answering journalists' questions, said that at present, the regulator is not considering the option of default.

"About default. We see no reason for the development of such events in the country. And we are not considering the option of default at all," Smolii said.