Ukrainian banks post almost three-fold rise in profit reaching UAH 60 bln in 2019 – NBU official

According to tentative data, Ukrainian banks posted an almost three-fold rise in profit in 2019, reaching UAH 60 billion, First Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Kateryna Rozhkova has said.

"UAH 60 billion is profit of the banking sector in 2019, according to tentative data. Almost three times more than a year ago. A new historic record," she wrote on her Facebook page on Thursday.