Economy

11:38 13.02.2020

Ukrainian banks post almost three-fold rise in profit reaching UAH 60 bln in 2019 – NBU official

1 min read
Ukrainian banks post almost three-fold rise in profit reaching UAH 60 bln in 2019 – NBU official

According to tentative data, Ukrainian banks posted an almost three-fold rise in profit in 2019, reaching UAH 60 billion, First Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Kateryna Rozhkova has said.

"UAH 60 billion is profit of the banking sector in 2019, according to tentative data. Almost three times more than a year ago. A new historic record," she wrote on her Facebook page on Thursday.

Tags: #banks #nbu #profit #rozhkova
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:28 12.02.2020
NBU, financial service markets regulator sign memo of cooperation

NBU, financial service markets regulator sign memo of cooperation

12:52 10.02.2020
Six out of 10 of NBU MPC members advocate cutting refinancing rate by 2 pp instead of 2.5 pp

Six out of 10 of NBU MPC members advocate cutting refinancing rate by 2 pp instead of 2.5 pp

16:15 07.02.2020
NBU permits nonresident banks to trade in currency using hryvnia between banks

NBU permits nonresident banks to trade in currency using hryvnia between banks

11:45 07.02.2020
NBU changes forecast monetary base growth in 2020 to 6.1%, for money supply to 10.1%

NBU changes forecast monetary base growth in 2020 to 6.1%, for money supply to 10.1%

11:28 07.02.2020
NBU changes assessment of medium-term nominal neutral interest rate from 8% to 7%

NBU changes assessment of medium-term nominal neutral interest rate from 8% to 7%

17:48 31.01.2020
Creditors of insolvent banks receive over UAH 10 bln in 2019 – Deposit Guarantee Fund

Creditors of insolvent banks receive over UAH 10 bln in 2019 – Deposit Guarantee Fund

15:38 31.01.2020
Supreme Court postpones hearing of case about Surkis' deposits in PrivatBank, lawfulness of bail-in for indefinite period

Supreme Court postpones hearing of case about Surkis' deposits in PrivatBank, lawfulness of bail-in for indefinite period

17:43 30.01.2020
No grounds to review macroeconomic figures over Wuhan coronavirus – NBU

No grounds to review macroeconomic figures over Wuhan coronavirus – NBU

16:05 30.01.2020
NBU sells currency on Jan 29-30 amid seasonal hryvnia weakening, notes change of devaluation trend

NBU sells currency on Jan 29-30 amid seasonal hryvnia weakening, notes change of devaluation trend

14:25 30.01.2020
NBU improves forecast for FX reserves for late 2020 to $29.3 bln

NBU improves forecast for FX reserves for late 2020 to $29.3 bln

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

DP World entering Ukraine via buying controlling stake in TIS Container Terminal Ukraine

Ukraine, EU ink agreement on EUR 25 mln assistance in digitalization – Ukrainian PM

EU, Ukraine to step up work on updating FTA - European Commissioner Varhelyi

Six out of 10 of NBU MPC members advocate cutting refinancing rate by 2 pp instead of 2.5 pp

Naftogaz could file new lawsuits against Gazprom with intl arbitration tribunal, EU antitrust body – Naftogaz official

LATEST

DP World entering Ukraine via buying controlling stake in TIS Container Terminal Ukraine

Kyivstar ahead of Vodafone-Ukraine, lifecell in terms of mobile Internet speed in 2019 – nPerf

Goods turnover of tenants of Arricano mall chain grows by 22% in 2019

Ukraine counts on reaching serious progress in 'industrial visa waiver' in 2020 – PM

Ukraine, EU ink agreement on EUR 25 mln assistance in digitalization – Ukrainian PM

EU, Ukraine to step up work on updating FTA - European Commissioner Varhelyi

Ukraine's infrastructure minister to meet with Poland's counterpart to discuss expansion of transport quotas for Ukraine

Naftogaz could file new lawsuits against Gazprom with intl arbitration tribunal, EU antitrust body – Naftogaz official

Economy ministry proposes package of anti-crisis measures for Ukraine's economy

Regulator allows operators to begin sharing frequencies in 800-900 MHz bands to launch 4G networks

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD