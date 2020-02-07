Ukraine could quit heating season with coal stocks of 3 mln tonnes – Orzhel

Coal reserves in the warehouses of Ukrainian thermal power plants (TPP) and combined heat and power plants (CHPP) at the end of the heating season could be about 3 million tonnes, Minister of Energy and Environment Protection Oleksiy Orzhel has said.

"We are quitting the heating season with 3 million tonnes of coal in warehouses. It has not been used. Now there is a period when there is a maximum load on the energy system, but 3 million tonnes remains in our warehouses. This is fire hazard, and we actually pay in advance for coal, but we don't use it at the stations," he said during a joint visit to Mezhyrichanska mine (Chervonohrad city, Lviv region) with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the ministry, as of February 6 coal reserves in the warehouses of TPPs and CHPPs amounted to 2.711 million tonnes.

As reported, Ukraine quitted the heating season 2018/2019 with coal reserves in the warehouses of TPPs and CHPPs in the amount of 1.714 million tonnes.