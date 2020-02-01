Official from Ukraine's presidential office discusses investment cooperation with Qatar's transport minister

Deputy Head of the Office of the Ukrainian President Ihor Zhovkva has discussed investment cooperation between Ukraine and Qatar with Minister of Transport and Communications of Qatar Jassim Saif Ahmed Al-Sulaiti, according to a posting on the official website of the head of the Ukrainian state.

"Zhovkva welcomed the Qatari QTerminals company's intention to invest in the development of the infrastructure of the port of Olvia. It is estimated that UAH 3.4 billion will be invested over the next five years. In connection with this, the deputy head of the President's Office announced the Investment Nanny initiative of the head of the Ukrainian state, which designed to assist large foreign investors who intend to invest in the economy of Ukraine," the press service said.

Zhovkva also noted the importance of continuing Ukrainian-Qatari investment cooperation in other areas, in particular in the construction of roads, the development of energy and the hotel business.