Economy

11:57 10.12.2019

PrivatBank gets UAH 585 mln on UAH 250 bln 'toxic' loan portfolio in 2019

2 min read
PrivatBank gets UAH 585 mln on UAH 250 bln 'toxic' loan portfolio in 2019

The servicing of the PrivatBank "toxic" loan portfolio, formed before its nationalization, is close to zero, Halyna Pakhachuk, the deputy chairperson of the bank's board, has said at The Banking 50 meeting, a video report of which was posted on the website.

"The issue's price is about UAH 250 billion, for which today, if we take the statistics of 2017-2019, servicing has practically stopped. The year of 2019 is ending now: through the judicial system, penalties, relevant counter obligations – we managed to recover UAH 585 million on average – this is almost close to zero," she said.

According to her, for financial reporting, the flow from this portfolio is considered as zero.

The banker noted that the bulk of the debt of the "toxic" portfolio is UAH 213 billion, and another UAH 36 billion is interest.

Pakhachuk added that the share of NPL in the new loan portfolio, formed after the nationalization of the bank, is 2.7%, and for loans prior to nationalization, not related to the "toxic" portfolio, 26-28%. The top manager explained that one of the reasons is that until 2017 the bank did not write off a number of such loans, for example, to customers in the uncontrolled territory.

Tags: #privatbank
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:37 27.11.2019
NBU board claims pressure by ex-owner of PrivatBank Kolomoisky

NBU board claims pressure by ex-owner of PrivatBank Kolomoisky

17:40 22.11.2019
PM: PrivatBank, its money must not be returned to previous shareholders

PM: PrivatBank, its money must not be returned to previous shareholders

18:03 18.11.2019
London court gives PrivatBank ex-owners extra time to prepare for defense in bank case by Jan 10, 2020 – source

London court gives PrivatBank ex-owners extra time to prepare for defense in bank case by Jan 10, 2020 – source

14:56 18.11.2019
Ex-owners of PrivatBank ask for time to fight suit heard by London court

Ex-owners of PrivatBank ask for time to fight suit heard by London court

10:13 14.11.2019
Administrative court of appeals to hear counterclaim of state against court decision annulling nationalization of PrivatBank on Dec 19

Administrative court of appeals to hear counterclaim of state against court decision annulling nationalization of PrivatBank on Dec 19

18:33 06.11.2019
Administrative court of appeals appoints judges in case on nationalization of PrivatBank

Administrative court of appeals appoints judges in case on nationalization of PrivatBank

14:52 30.10.2019
PrivatBank posts 5.4-fold rise in net profit in Jan-Sept

PrivatBank posts 5.4-fold rise in net profit in Jan-Sept

15:39 29.10.2019
Ukrainian PM: Privatbank's case key for investors' perception of country, macroeconomic stability

Ukrainian PM: Privatbank's case key for investors' perception of country, macroeconomic stability

12:34 29.10.2019
Zelensky: no one is going to return 'problem' banks, including PrivatBank, to former owners

Zelensky: no one is going to return 'problem' banks, including PrivatBank, to former owners

13:38 17.10.2019
Economic Court delays consideration of lawsuit on PrivatBank's assets until another court rules on bank's nationalization

Economic Court delays consideration of lawsuit on PrivatBank's assets until another court rules on bank's nationalization

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz reduces gas price for public by 13% in Dec

Gazprom to continue bilateral gas talks with Ukraine in coming days – Miller

Guaranteed gas price for public in Q1, 2020 will be UAH 5,500 excluding VAT, transportation tariffs – Naftogaz

Ukraine will present its position in dispute with Russia on $3 bln eurobonds in Supreme Court of UK

Naftogaz head considers unrealistic transit of Russian gas without contract

LATEST

Finance Ministry cuts yield for four-year govt bonds to 11.7% with demand growing to UAH 11.4 bln

Customs service seeks to launch IT post-clearance customs audit system in May 2020, eBorder application in Oct

Mobile communications operators, Kyiv metropolitan negotiating project of launching 4G Internet in subway – Kyivstar

Ukraine's UGS facilities have large potential for commercially successful work – Naftogaz top manager

Naftogaz reduces gas price for public by 13% in Dec

Gazprom to continue bilateral gas talks with Ukraine in coming days – Miller

Guaranteed gas price for public in Q1, 2020 will be UAH 5,500 excluding VAT, transportation tariffs – Naftogaz

Ukraine will present its position in dispute with Russia on $3 bln eurobonds in Supreme Court of UK

EBRD, Sweden launch campaign to support project for solid waste treatment in Lviv

Digital Ministry, Startup Grind Kyiv, USAID will select 15 startups to participate in Startup Grind Global 2020 conference in Silicon Valley

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD