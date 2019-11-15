Economy

15:27 15.11.2019

IFC approves EUR 30 mln loan for Ukrgasbank with option to convert into up to 20% bank's equity share

2 min read
IFC approves EUR 30 mln loan for Ukrgasbank with option to convert into up to 20% bank's equity share

 The International Finance Corporation (IFC) from the World Bank Group has approved the provision of a five-year EUR 30 million loan to state-owned Ukrgasbank with an option to convert into up to 20% equity share of the bank.

IFC said that its board approved the decision on November 11. At present, the signing of the required documents is being prepared.

IFC said that the tenor of the loan of up to five years with a bullet repayment. The option to convert the loan into the bank's equity will be at IFC's full discretion.

Ukrgasbank on November 25, 2019 will hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to approve a loan agreement with IFC, the obligations of which can be converted into equity share. According to the draft decision, the shareholders also plan to authorize the bank council to approve other conditions of the loan agreement.

In November 2017, Ukraine's Finance Ministry decided to cooperate with IFC in the framework of privatization of Ukrgasbank. The memorandum of cooperation also provided for the possibility of IFC entering the bank's capital to support its sale. It was planned that IFC would enter the bank in 2018, but then this date was postponed.

JSB Ukrgasbank was established in 1993. The state represented by the Finance Ministry owns 94.94% of the shares of the financial institution.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), on July 1, 2019, Ukrgasbank was fourth in terms of total assets (UAH 94.036 billion) among 76 banks operating in the country, and at the beginning of the year it occupied about 5% of the market.

IFC said that the bank has wide presence in Ukraine, with 23 Regional offices, 248 branches and 4,250 employees, servicing 1.9 million customers.

Tags: #ifc #ukrgasbank
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:57 29.10.2019
Govt arranges implementation of projects to support public private partnership with IFC

Govt arranges implementation of projects to support public private partnership with IFC

13:35 05.09.2019
IFC considering EUR 30 mln loan to Ukrgasbank with possible conversion into up to 20% of shares

IFC considering EUR 30 mln loan to Ukrgasbank with possible conversion into up to 20% of shares

15:08 09.07.2019
Energy Efficiency Fund with partners will issue $235 mln for 6,000 unions of multi-apartment block co-owners in four years

Energy Efficiency Fund with partners will issue $235 mln for 6,000 unions of multi-apartment block co-owners in four years

18:47 02.07.2019
Lviv's Innovation District IT Park seeks to attract up to $100 mln from EBRD, IFC for construction

Lviv's Innovation District IT Park seeks to attract up to $100 mln from EBRD, IFC for construction

16:42 16.05.2019
IFC places debut issue of bonds worth UAH 1.35 bln at 15.75%

IFC places debut issue of bonds worth UAH 1.35 bln at 15.75%

11:49 10.05.2019
Justice ministry recovers some $3 mln in Yanukovych's case from accounts of two Cypriot companies in Ukrgasbank

Justice ministry recovers some $3 mln in Yanukovych's case from accounts of two Cypriot companies in Ukrgasbank

11:03 20.02.2019
IFC provides EUR 12.5 mln for transport development in Mariupol

IFC provides EUR 12.5 mln for transport development in Mariupol

09:15 19.02.2019
Odesa raises five-year loan of UAH 1 bln at 22.4% per annum from Ukrgasbank

Odesa raises five-year loan of UAH 1 bln at 22.4% per annum from Ukrgasbank

11:55 21.12.2018
Ukrgasbank attracts UAH 3 bln of refinancing from NBU for 77 days at 20% per annum

Ukrgasbank attracts UAH 3 bln of refinancing from NBU for 77 days at 20% per annum

18:44 04.12.2018
EBRD, IFC will provide financial aid to modernize Kyiv heating complex

EBRD, IFC will provide financial aid to modernize Kyiv heating complex

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian president signs bill on Naftogaz unbundling into law

Total debt of Bakhmatiuk's insolvent VAB Bank, bank Financial Initiative to state is UAH 29.3 bln

Naftogaz: Difference between Russian, European gas prices isn't discount, wouldn't make up for lost compensation in case with Gazprom

Rada eliminates disagreements with EU in law on Naftogaz unbundling

Rada at first reading adopts bill on cancelation of state monopoly in alcohol production

LATEST

Ukrainian president signs bill on Naftogaz unbundling into law

DTEK completes building of Orlivska wind farm in Zaporizhia region

Total debt of Bakhmatiuk's insolvent VAB Bank, bank Financial Initiative to state is UAH 29.3 bln

Naftogaz: Difference between Russian, European gas prices isn't discount, wouldn't make up for lost compensation in case with Gazprom

Rada eliminates disagreements with EU in law on Naftogaz unbundling

Rada at first reading adopts bill on cancelation of state monopoly in alcohol production

Referendum on land sale may take place earlier than 2024 – Razumkov

Honcharuk instructs ministries, other authorities to transfer at least 500 objects to SPF for privatization by year end

Putin admits risk that gas transit via Ukraine may stop

Total debt of insolvent banks to NBU on refinancing loans as of early Nov 2019 stands at UAH 46 bln

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD