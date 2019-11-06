Economy

Economy Ministry refuses to incorporate VostGOK in Energoatom – Energoatom head

The Ministry of Energy and the Environment Protection of Ukraine has abandoned the plan to merge Skhidny Ore Mining and Processing Plant (VostGOK, Zhovti Vody, Dnipropetrovsk region) and Energoatom, Energoatom Head Yuriy Nedashkovsky has told reporters in Kyiv.

According to him, during the meetings, Energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel said that VostGOK's recovery would be implemented in other ways, in particular in 2020 it is planned to allocate UAH 140 million from the national budget for the development of Novokostiantynivske uranium ore deposit.

In addition, in the near future, a new contract should be signed between Energoatom and VostGOK.

Nedashkovsky also said that the ministry is mulling the possibility of attracting a private partner to uranium mining at VostGOK.

