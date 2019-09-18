Economy

10:00 18.09.2019

NBU soon to meet with non-banking financial market to draft new legislation

2 min read
NBU soon to meet with non-banking financial market to draft new legislation

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) in the next few weeks will start meeting with the participants of the non-banking financial market to work over the legislation for this segment of the market to comply with Verkhovna Rada adopted law on split, said NBU First Deputy Governor Kateryna Rozhkova.

"Along with the process of transferring functions, we will get down to work on the new legislation ... In the coming weeks we plan to meet with the representatives of financial companies and discuss these tasks. We plan to involve our international partners in the development of legislation and together we will work over the new legislation in order to improve it and bring it in line with the European requirements," she said at a briefing on Monday.

Rozhkova said that in a transition period, which will last by July 2020, there would be no amendments to the licensing requirements.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on September 12 adopted a law on amending certain legislative acts of Ukraine regarding the improvement of functions for the state regulation of financial services markets (No. 1069-2), initiated by MPs Danylo Hetmantsev and Oleksandr Dubinsky (the Servant of the People faction).

As a correspondent of the Interfax-Ukraine agency, this decision was supported by 296 MPs.

According to the document, the NBU and the National Commission on Securities and the Stock Market from July 1, 2020 are the successors of the National Commission for the State Regulation of the Financial Services market in executing the authority and state regulation and supervision in the field of financial services markets within the powers established by the law on financial services and state regulation of financial services markets.

According to an explanatory note, the document provides for the split of the functions of the national commission for financial service markets regulation. In particular, the supervision and regulation of the market of insurance, leasing and factoring companies, credit unions, credit bureaus, pawnshops and other financial companies will go to the supervision of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), and the National Commission for Securities and the Stock Market will regulate private funds: pension funds, construction financing and real estate transactions.

Tags: #nbu #legislation #rozhkova
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:31 18.09.2019
NBU independence important for Ukraine's financial stability, investment attractiveness

NBU independence important for Ukraine's financial stability, investment attractiveness

14:50 16.09.2019
NBU predicts signing of new Ukraine, IMF cooperation program in late 2019 – First deputy NBU governor

NBU predicts signing of new Ukraine, IMF cooperation program in late 2019 – First deputy NBU governor

12:40 16.09.2019
Only one out of eight NBU monetary committee members backs more aggressive cut of NBU's key policy rate

Only one out of eight NBU monetary committee members backs more aggressive cut of NBU's key policy rate

14:20 12.09.2019
Law enforcers raiding ex-NBU governor's place of registration of residence in Kyiv

Law enforcers raiding ex-NBU governor's place of registration of residence in Kyiv

18:55 09.09.2019
NBU cancels limit for repatriation of funds from sale of securities

NBU cancels limit for repatriation of funds from sale of securities

12:07 06.09.2019
NBU regards pressure on Gontareva's family threat to top NBU officials

NBU regards pressure on Gontareva's family threat to top NBU officials

17:15 05.09.2019
Task of authorities to cheapen loans realistic, but integrated approach required to solve it – Smolii

Task of authorities to cheapen loans realistic, but integrated approach required to solve it – Smolii

15:50 05.09.2019
NBU hopes for success of talks with IMF starting next week on terms, volume of new program

NBU hopes for success of talks with IMF starting next week on terms, volume of new program

15:40 05.09.2019
NBU cuts refinancing rate from 17% to 16.5%

NBU cuts refinancing rate from 17% to 16.5%

11:10 21.08.2019
NBU cancels banking card with sample signatures from Sept 1

NBU cancels banking card with sample signatures from Sept 1

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Fitch, S&P upgrade Metinvest ratings

Situation around PrivatBank, ex-NBU governor Gontareva is wrong message to business, investors – business associations

Finance Ministry says UAH 5 bln to national budget 2020 for privatization realistic

Ukraine's govt not in talks on compromise over PrivatBank – Prime Minister

Honcharuk announces possible compromise with Kolomoisky over PrivatBank – FT

LATEST

Rada ratifies amendments to convention between Ukraine, Switzerland for avoidance of double taxation

Ukrzaliznytsia to reform procurement system via introduction of CIPS corporate certification

Fitch, S&P upgrade Metinvest ratings

Metinvest sees 39% fall in net profit in H1

Businessman Yaroslavsky claims interference of MPs in dispute about recovering $100 mln debt of AIS group

Situation around PrivatBank, ex-NBU governor Gontareva is wrong message to business, investors – business associations

Kyivstar, Microsoft offer joint Azure Stack cloud solution to business clients

Finance Ministry says UAH 5 bln to national budget 2020 for privatization realistic

Ukraine's govt not in talks on compromise over PrivatBank – Prime Minister

Honcharuk announces possible compromise with Kolomoisky over PrivatBank – FT

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD