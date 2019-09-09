Economy

13:54 09.09.2019

Gas stocks at Ukrainian UGS reach 18.7 bcm – Naftogaz

 Gas stocks in underground gas storage facilities (UGS) grew from 18.25 billion cubic meters (bcm) at the end of August to 18.7 bcm.

"This is the largest level of stocks in storage facilities over the past seven years," Naftogaz Ukrainy said on its Facebook page.

The company said that it continues pumping 78 million cubic meters (mcm) of gas per day, and the accumulated stocks will be enough to pass the next heating season.

As reported, in August, the country's gas stocks increased by 2.4 bcm, which is an average daily injection of 77.5 mcm, while in July it amounted to 74.4 mcm a day, in June - 71.9 mcm a day, and in May - 62.9 mcm a day.

Earlier, Chairman of Executive Board of Naftogaz Ukrainy Andriy Kobolev said that the company intends to pump additional volumes of gas into the UGS of Ukraine in the event that Russia's Gazprom ceases gas transit through the country after 2019. Ukraine plans to enter the next heating season with gas stocks of about 20 bcm.

