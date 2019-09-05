Economy

13:35 05.09.2019

IFC considering EUR 30 mln loan to Ukrgasbank with possible conversion into up to 20% of shares

2 min read
IFC considering EUR 30 mln loan to Ukrgasbank with possible conversion into up to 20% of shares

 International Finance Corporation (IFC) from World Bank Group may grant a senior unsecured loan of up to EUR 30 million to a state-owned PJSC Ukrgasbank with an option to convert into up to 20% equity share of the bank.

According to the IFC project information portal, the tenor of the loan of up to five years with a bullet repayment.

The IFC board of directors plans to consider this project at its meeting on September 19.

According to the document, the option to convert the loan into bank's equity will be at IFC's full discretion.

As reported, in November 2017, Ukraine's Ministry of Finance agreed on cooperation with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in the framework of privatization of JSC Ukrgasbank.

According to the signed memorandum, in which Ukrgasbank itself also acted, the Finance Ministry confirms its intention to completely withdraw from the bank's capital, while the IFC intends to provide consulting services to increase its investment attractiveness. In addition, the IFC may consider investing in the bank's capital to support its sale.

Such investing was scheduled for 2018, however, this date was postponed later on.

Ukrgasbank was established in 1993 and as of January 1, 2017 the state represented by the Ministry of Finance owned 94.94% of its shares.

Ukrgasbank ranked fourth among 76 banks operating in the country in terms of assets as of July 1, 2019 (UAH 94.036 billion), according to the NBU.

Tags: #ifc #ukrgasbank
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:08 09.07.2019
Energy Efficiency Fund with partners will issue $235 mln for 6,000 unions of multi-apartment block co-owners in four years

Energy Efficiency Fund with partners will issue $235 mln for 6,000 unions of multi-apartment block co-owners in four years

18:47 02.07.2019
Lviv's Innovation District IT Park seeks to attract up to $100 mln from EBRD, IFC for construction

Lviv's Innovation District IT Park seeks to attract up to $100 mln from EBRD, IFC for construction

16:42 16.05.2019
IFC places debut issue of bonds worth UAH 1.35 bln at 15.75%

IFC places debut issue of bonds worth UAH 1.35 bln at 15.75%

11:49 10.05.2019
Justice ministry recovers some $3 mln in Yanukovych's case from accounts of two Cypriot companies in Ukrgasbank

Justice ministry recovers some $3 mln in Yanukovych's case from accounts of two Cypriot companies in Ukrgasbank

11:03 20.02.2019
IFC provides EUR 12.5 mln for transport development in Mariupol

IFC provides EUR 12.5 mln for transport development in Mariupol

09:15 19.02.2019
Odesa raises five-year loan of UAH 1 bln at 22.4% per annum from Ukrgasbank

Odesa raises five-year loan of UAH 1 bln at 22.4% per annum from Ukrgasbank

11:55 21.12.2018
Ukrgasbank attracts UAH 3 bln of refinancing from NBU for 77 days at 20% per annum

Ukrgasbank attracts UAH 3 bln of refinancing from NBU for 77 days at 20% per annum

18:44 04.12.2018
EBRD, IFC will provide financial aid to modernize Kyiv heating complex

EBRD, IFC will provide financial aid to modernize Kyiv heating complex

19:17 26.07.2018
IFC could enter Ukrgasbank capital by year end - Markarova

IFC could enter Ukrgasbank capital by year end - Markarova

12:10 23.06.2018
First experience of work in nomination committee better than expected - IFC regional manager

First experience of work in nomination committee better than expected - IFC regional manager

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Restructuring plan of Ukrzaliznytsia to be ready by end of 2019 – head

Govt wants to select most prominent national projects by late Sept – PM

Zelensky delegates ministers to hold first privatization bids by April 1, 2020

Land market liberalization to start in mid-2020's

Ukraine's GDP should grow 40% within 5 years – PM Honcharuk

LATEST

Restructuring plan of Ukrzaliznytsia to be ready by end of 2019 – head

Ukrzaliznytsia restructuring can last from one to 3-4 years – head

Large taxpayers offices completes audit of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, claims total UAH 9 bln

Finance Ministry cuts rates on govt domestic loan bonds by 0.2 p.p.

Securities Commission resumes license of TASK-broker, submits cassation

Lviv airport sees 40% rise in passenger flow through 8 months

Ukrainians buy $97 mln more currency than sell in Aug 2019

Frenchman Dominique Piotet appointed director general of UNIT.City innovation park

Transfer of flights from Kyiv airport won't affect regularity of Boryspil airport flights

Zelensky orders preparation of new lots for holding oil, gas auctions

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD