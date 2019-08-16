Ukroboronprom to supply An-178 in tender of Peruvian ministry of interior for some $65 mln

An-178 aircraft of the Ukroboronprom state concern (made by Antonov State Enterprise, Kyiv) has won in a tender held by the Ministry of the Interior of Peru to replace aircraft of the National Police of Peru (An-32).

Ukrainian transport aircraft An-178 will replace An-32B aircraft of the National Police of Peru, according to a posting on the website of Antonov Enterprise.

Spetstechnoexport with the Antonov An-178 aircraft, the Italy's Armaments National Department with the Leonardo C27J aircraft, Directorate General of Armaments and Material (DGAM) of Spain with the Airbus C295M aircraft took part in the tender.

"According to a comparative assessment of the characteristics of aircraft, extended guarantees of other tender positions, the An-178 aircraft, presented by Ukrainian Spetstechnoexport with 80.02 points and a price of about $65 million, was declared the winner," Antonova said in a statement.

According to Peruvian legislation, the results of the tender must be approved by the president of the country.

The multi-purpose transport aircraft An-178 was developed at the Antonov State Enterprise, which is part of the Ukroboronprom Group of Companies. About 200 companies from 15 countries are involved in production cooperation under the An-178 program.