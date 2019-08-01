Economy

12:31 01.08.2019

July tax collection plan overfulfilled by UAH 5 bln

The State Tax Service (STS) of Ukraine in July 2019 managed to ensure UAH 5 billion more in tax payments to the national budget, however, total tax payments collected by the State Fiscal Service [which consists of the tax and customs services] is UAH 14 billion lower than the target figure, STS Serhiy Verlanov said.

"According to a recent update, the tax service collected UAH 5 billion more in July [than it was planned]," Verlanov said at a press briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

Yet, he said, funds collected by the customs unit is lower than the target.

"Yes, we've got questions to ask the customs," he said.

