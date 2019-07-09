AMC opens case on Skyrizon Aircraft Holdings' and Ukroboronprom's gaining control over Motor Sich

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMC) has begun consideration of cases on concentration in the deal on obtaining joint control over PJSC Motor Sich by Skyrizon Aircraft Holdings Limited (the British Virgin Islands) and Ukroboronprom state concern, the AMC said on its website.

"These concentrations are the stages of a multi-stage transaction aimed at gaining joint control over PJSC Motor Sich by Skyrizon Aircraft Holdings Limited and the state of Ukraine represented by Ukroboronprom," the agency said.

It said the matter concerned three transactions: the purchase by Skyrizon of shares in the companies Granum Corporation (Panama), Likatron Enterprises Limited (Cyprus) and Reckoner Investment Holdings Limited (Cyprus), providing the buyer with more than 50% of the voting shares on the companies' board.

The AMC said the cases were opened for carrying out an in-depth study of the influence of concentration on the markets: aircraft engines for airplanes and helicopters and their components, maintenance and repairs of aircraft engines and industrial gas turbine drives.

The committee accepts comments and suggestions on these concentrations until July 22, the report says.