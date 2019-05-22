Economy

17:18 22.05.2019

Minister revises his words about termination of IMF mission

1 min read
Minister revises his words about termination of IMF mission

Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Oleksandr Sayenko has revised his statement regarding the termination of the mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"They didn't stop the mission. The Ministry of Finance deals with the issue of cooperation with the IMF. Now there's no information that they stopped the mission and left," he told Interfax-Ukraine on the sidelines of the forum "Commitment, Trust, Inclusivity: Vision of Reforms for Tomorrow. Civil Society Proposals," organized by the Reanimation Package of Reforms, in Kyiv.

"However, the dissolution of the Verkhovna Rada might affect the continuation of the program with the IMF," Sayenko said.

Earlier, the minister announced the IMF had ceased its mission in Ukraine.

Tags: #sayenko #imf
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:17 22.05.2019
Zelensky will meet with IMF mission, as planned, next week – presidential press service

Zelensky will meet with IMF mission, as planned, next week – presidential press service

11:06 22.05.2019
IMF mission continues working in Ukraine

IMF mission continues working in Ukraine

09:56 21.05.2019
IMF mission starts work in Ukraine

IMF mission starts work in Ukraine

14:17 20.05.2019
Ukraine to maintain macrofinancial stability without new tranche from IMF – Zelensky's advisor

Ukraine to maintain macrofinancial stability without new tranche from IMF – Zelensky's advisor

13:09 20.05.2019
Ukraine, IMF could agree on new program after parliamentary election – Zelensky's advisor

Ukraine, IMF could agree on new program after parliamentary election – Zelensky's advisor

13:38 16.05.2019
Zelensky to make first decisions after forming his team – adviser

Zelensky to make first decisions after forming his team – adviser

12:53 16.05.2019
IMF mission to arrive in Ukraine next week – IMF Resident Representative

IMF mission to arrive in Ukraine next week – IMF Resident Representative

18:29 14.05.2019
Zelensky believes compromise with IMF should be found – source

Zelensky believes compromise with IMF should be found – source

16:07 13.05.2019
IMF mission will arrive in Ukraine on May 21

IMF mission will arrive in Ukraine on May 21

12:45 10.05.2019
IMF confirms arrival of mission in Ukraine in coming weeks

IMF confirms arrival of mission in Ukraine in coming weeks

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrtransnafta resumes oil transit to EU

Belarus, Russia agree on mechanism to resume oil transit via Druzhba pipeline, but there are technical issues – Belneftekhim

IMF mission starts work in Ukraine

Govt contests abolition of PrivatBank nationalization

Trilateral talks on gas transit should be held asap, EC seeking venue for next round – Sefcovic

LATEST

Ukraine exports 45.4 mln tonnes of grain since start of 2018/2019 MY

Universal Bank to raise charter capital by 9.7%

Valerii Makovetskii: Why Foxtrot pays taxes fairly and teaches Ukrainians how to do so

NBU wins refinancing loans lawsuits with Kolomoisky affiliated companies

Glib Zagoriy leaves politics for business

Ukrtransnafta resumes oil transit to EU

Belarus, Russia agree on mechanism to resume oil transit via Druzhba pipeline, but there are technical issues – Belneftekhim

Astarta posts EUR4.4 mln net loss in Q1, 2019

Govt contests abolition of PrivatBank nationalization

Trilateral talks on gas transit should be held asap, EC seeking venue for next round – Sefcovic

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD