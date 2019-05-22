Minister revises his words about termination of IMF mission

Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Oleksandr Sayenko has revised his statement regarding the termination of the mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"They didn't stop the mission. The Ministry of Finance deals with the issue of cooperation with the IMF. Now there's no information that they stopped the mission and left," he told Interfax-Ukraine on the sidelines of the forum "Commitment, Trust, Inclusivity: Vision of Reforms for Tomorrow. Civil Society Proposals," organized by the Reanimation Package of Reforms, in Kyiv.

"However, the dissolution of the Verkhovna Rada might affect the continuation of the program with the IMF," Sayenko said.

Earlier, the minister announced the IMF had ceased its mission in Ukraine.