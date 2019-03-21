Economy

20:31 21.03.2019

Veltliner insurer raises assets by 4.8% in 2018

Veltliner insurance company (Kyiv) in 2018 posted assets in the amount of UAH 44.745 million, which is 4.8% more than a year earlier.

According to materials for the agenda of a meeting of shareholders scheduled for April 22, 2018, the company in 2018 saw a net loss of UAH 1.172 million, which almost corresponds to the figure a year earlier.

Net worth fell by 4%, to UAH 30.722 million. Charter capital has not changed and amounts to UAH 25.1 million.

Total debtor indebtedness decreased by 23.8%, to UAH 1.207 million. Cash and cash equivalents increased slightly to UAH 3.228 million.

The company's long-term liabilities rose by 22.3%, to UAH 6.904 million, while current liabilities grew by 37.5%, to UAH 7.119 million.

Veltliner insurer was founded in 1997. In 2007 it conducted rebranding. The company has 28 licenses.

