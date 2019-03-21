Russian Federation Council, State Duma members, Russian govt officials, advisors included in Ukraine's expanded list of personal sanctions

The new March 19, 2019 list of 848 persons against whom Ukraine is applying personal sanctions, special economic and other sanctions are functionaries of Russia's presidential administration, leaders and members of Russia's Federation Council, Russian State Duma deputies, chiefs of Russian law-enforcement agencies, as well as persons who organized and assisted holding shame elections in Russia-occupied areas of eastern Ukraine and Crimea.

By decision of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), citizens of Russia, Austria, Germany, Belgium, Brazil, Greece, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Palestine, Turkey, Hungary, Finland, France, Serbia and other countries are included.

Russian State Duma deputies Mikhail Shchapov and Sergei Shargunov are included for observing the sham elections to the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics ('LPR'/'DPR'), as well as a member of the far-right Forza Italia Party Antonio Ricci, ex-French Transport Minister and deputy of French National Assembly Thierry Mariani, ex-head of the French delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization of Europe Michel Voisin and Julien Rochedy, the former leader of the National Front's Youth Party.

Some 308 persons, members of the so-called Central Election Commissions of the 'LPR' and 'DPR,' as well as territorial and precinct commission heads, are also included.

Some 80 persons, including Russian soldiers involved in the unlawful seizure of Ukrainian sailors during an act of aggression by Russia near the Kerch Strait on November 25, 2018 are also included, as well as Mikhail Belousov, a judge of the Kyiv District Court of Simferopol.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on December 26, 2018 said at a NSDC meeting that the the sanctions list was expanded to include deputies of the Russian State Duma from the United Russia and LDPR (Liberal Democratic Party of Russia) factions, as well as enterprises which supply the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

As of March 20, 2019, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Council Nikolai Fedorov, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Andrei Turchak, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Pyotr Tolstoy and 219 deputies of the Russian State Duma are included in the sanctions list.

First deputy head of the Presidential Administration Alexei Gromov, director of Russia's Federal Drug Control Service Viktor Ivanov, chairman of the board of directors of Bank Rossiya (Russia) Dmitry Lebedev, chairman of the board of Sobinbank Oleg Minaev, director of the Federal Guard Service Yevgeny Murov, anti-Ukrainian propagandist Alexander Dugin, Vice-President of the Association of Banks of Russia Andrei Melnikov, General Director of the state corporation Rostec Sergey Chemezov and former head of Russian Railways (2005-2015) Vladimir Yakunin are also on the list.

Ukrainian businessman, restauranteur, owner of a catering business, general director of Concord Management and Consulting LLC, Yevgeny Prigozhin was also included in the list, as well as permanent member of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, ex-head of the presidential administration Sergei Ivanov; deputy prime minister of the Russian Federation, former head of Russia's Transport Ministry Dmitry Kozak; Chief Executive Officer of Rosneft PJSCIgor Sechin; Russian oligarch, Marshal Capital Partners main partner Konstantin Malofeev; presidential aides Vladislav Surkov and Andrei Fursenko; and administration of state affairs of 'DPR' head, assistant to Russia's presidential administration Evgeny Mikhailov and others.

In addition, a number of top managers of the Russian Kalashnikov Concern, Rostec, etc. remain under Ukrainian sanctions.

'LPR' head Leonid Pasichnik, Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the 'LPR' Sergey Kozlov, head of the 'LPR' Ministry of Internal Affairs Igor Kornet, acting 'LPR' Prosecutor General Sergei Gorenko and other "LPR ministers and functionaries" – 40 persons are included in the list, along with the self-proclaimed 'DPR' Denis Pushilin and a number of other 'DPR' officials.