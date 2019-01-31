Payments from labor migrants in 2018 total some $11 bln

Remittances to Ukraine from labor migrants in 2018 increased to $11 billion, First Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Kateryna Rozhkova has said.

"Last year, such revenues amounted to about $11 billion," she said during a monetary briefing in Kyiv.

According to Rozhkova, the National Bank expects a slowdown in revenue growth in 2019 amid the cooling of migration processes. At the same time, the central bank expects the further nominal growth of migrant workers' income.

As reported, revenues from labor migrants in 2016 amounted to $7.5 billion, in 2017 increased to $9.3 billion.