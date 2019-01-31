Economy

10:25 31.01.2019

Ukraine's state debt falls to 62.7% of GDP in 2018 – Finance ministry

2 min read
Ukraine's state debt falls to 62.7% of GDP in 2018 – Finance ministry

The state guaranteed debt of Ukraine fell from 71.8% to 62.7% of GDP in 2018, according to tentative data posted by the Finance Ministry of Ukraine on its Facebook page.

The Finance Ministry recalled that in absolute figures the aggregate state debt grew by UAH 26.94 billion in hryvnias, to UAH 2.169 trillion and by $2 billion in U.S. dollars, to $78.3 billion.

The ministry said that direct state debt by the end of 2018 was 85.8% of the state guaranteed debt.

As reported, at the end of August 2018, the government of Ukraine reviewed the medium-term strategy of public debt management by setting more ambitious goals to reduce the direct state debt and GDP ratio, in particular, to 60% of GDP by the end of 2018, instead of the previously planned 62% of GDP. The figure should be cut to 52% by the end of 2019 and to 49% by 2020.

Ukraine's state debt for the period of 2017 increased by 11.1%, to UAH 1.834 trillion, or $65.3 billion, foreign debt alone rose to $38.5 billion. However, the ratio of the debt to the country's GDP decreased from 69.2% to 61.5%. If government-guaranteed debt is included, the ratio fell from 80.9% of GDP to 71.8% of GDP.

Tags: #debt #finance_ministry
AD

MORE ABOUT

Ukraine's state debt grows by 4.77% in U.S. dollars, by 2.17% in hryvnias in Dec 2018 – Finance ministry

Revenues of 2018 state budget in Ukraine 1.1% exceed target – Finance Ministry

Ukraine gets EUR 350 mln under IBRD guarantee – Finance Ministry

Govt transfers Ukrenergo to finance ministry's management

Finance ministry could increase sum of payments to national budget by Sea Port Authority to 90% of net profit

Deficit of Ukraine's national budget UAH 4.8 bln in Jan-Oct

Ukraine approves compromise model for introducing exit capital tax for SME – Finance ministry

Finance ministry publishes results of placing $2 bln eurobonds

Finance ministry to send some funds raised from new bonds to buy back six-month $725 mln securities

Ukraine starts road show for eurobonds – Finance ministry

LATEST

Payments from labor migrants in 2018 total some $11 bln

NBU'S inflation forecast for 2019-2020 unchanged

NBU reviews downwards Ukraine's GDP growth assessment for 2018, retains forecast for 2019-2020 unchanged

NBU retains refinancing rate at 18% per annum

Naftogaz ready to install gas meters for households after signing contracts with consumers – Naftogaz CEO

Installation of gas meters for households could cost some UAH 2.5 bln for Naftogaz – Energy minister

Illegal armed formations attack Ukraine's Joint Forces in Donbas three times in past day, no casualties reported

Ukraine to stimulate waste sorting, waste-to-energy activities - concept

JKX raises average daily production by 38% in early 2019

Govt cuts gas consumption limits, obliges Naftogaz to foresee funds on installation of meters

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD