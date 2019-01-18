Economy

12:21 18.01.2019

Court declares illegality of accruing UAH 500 mln of fine on Energoatom for late payment of tax

2 min read
Court declares illegality of accruing UAH 500 mln of fine on Energoatom for late payment of tax

The sixth administrative court of appeals has confirmed a ruling of the court of lower instance and declared invalid accruing a UAH 500.3 million fine on National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom by the Office of Large Taxpayers for late payment of profit tax, the press service of Energoatom has reported.

The Office of Large Taxpayers in January 2017 notified Energoatom about accruing the UAH 585 million fine for late payment of tax, which was automatically calculated by the Tax Block system after reflection of the financial obligation of UAH 1.269 billion after the paper inspection.

Energoatom said that the provisions of the Tax Code and any other requirements of legal acts do not determine any methods for automated accruing fine for late payment of tax.

According to the court ruling, the automated calculation of the fine is illegal and not in line with current legislation.

"Thus, this court decision can be the first step to correct the consequences of the tax penalty procedure," Energoatom said.

According to calculations by Energoatom's specialists, justified and compliant with the requirements of the legislation, there can only be a difference between the indicated (UAH 585 million and UAH 500.5 million) values of the penalty calculated by the parties – in the amount of UAH 84.7 million.

Energoatom is the operator of all four Ukrainian-based operating nuclear power plants, which have 15 VVER reactors with an overall generating capacity of 13.835 gigawatts.

Tags: #energoatom #court
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Ukraine's Foreign Minister calls on persons involved in signing contract between Energoatom and Russia's TVEL explain their actions publicly

U.S. court satisfies Naftogaz requirement to get info about Gazprom's assets in Europe

London court decides to cancel seizure of assets of PrivatBank ex-owners - Kolomoisky's lawyers

Russia returns previously paid court expenses to Ukraine

Energoatom agrees on cooperation with Finnish maker of diesel generator sets Wärtsilä

Supreme Court upholds ruling to collect $7.9 mln from Ukrtransnafta in dispute with BelOil

Kernel to contest arbitration decision in case on buying Stiomi-Holding in High Court of Justice in London

Court arrests Oschadbank deputy chairman, some other persons involved in case of state funds misappropriation with alternative of bail

Gazprom files for arbitration over $6 bln fine levied by Ukrainian Antimonopoly Committee

NBU supervision over Platinum Bank was appropriate - court

LATEST

Naftogaz to continue search for Gazprom assets in Switzerland to recover $2.6 bln under arbitration decision

Westinghouse will provide Ukraine with its technology of nuclear fuel production to build plant - Nasalyk

Some 39 Ukrainian infrastructure projects included in TEN-T Trans-European Transport Network

Ministry of Infrastructure considering transfer of Kyiv central railway station to concession

Holding of talks behind scenes with Russia results in negative results – Naftogaz CEO

Nord Stream 2 can't be stopped - Germany's FM

Naftogaz assesses loss for Ukraine from 2009 gas contracts at $32 bln – Naftogaz CEO

Gazprom could halt gas transit across Ukraine early 2020– Naftogaz CEO

NBU head says there are grounds to loosen monetary policy

Ukraine in 2018 posts highest GDP growth in seven years, lowest inflation in five years - NBU head

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD