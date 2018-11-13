Energoatom agrees on cooperation with Finnish maker of diesel generator sets Wärtsilä

Energoatom has signed a memorandum of understanding in the field of nuclear energy with the world leader in production of diesel generator sets Wärtsilä, the press service of the operator of Ukrainian nuclear power plants (NPP) has reported.

The memorandum gives a start to the direct cooperation of Energoatom with the French division of the Finnish company Wärtsilä - Wärtsilä Franc. Before the start of the negotiation process, Energoatom tenders for the supply of sets of spare parts for the Z40 diesel generator running at Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP were exclusively attended by intermediaries. The signing of the document is also important against the background of Energoatom's plans to extend the operating life of the existing NPP units and the construction of new units, the press service stressed.

According to the Director General of Nuclear Service Wärtsilä France, the company has already submitted a tender offer for the supply of spare parts for Wärtsilä equipment working at Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP.

"This is an open tender and we understand the need to fulfill all requirements and procedures. We hope that our plans will become a reality and we will participate in servicing Ukrainian NPPs in the next 20-30 years, as well as in the work of the energy sector of Ukraine as a whole," he said.

At the same time, Energoatom plans not to limit itself to contracts solely for the purchase of equipment, but also "create joint lines of business, in particular, in matters of service, repair of spare parts."