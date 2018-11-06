Economy

17:51 06.11.2018

Ukraine approves compromise model for introducing exit capital tax for SME – Finance ministry

2 min read
Ukraine approves compromise model for introducing exit capital tax for SME – Finance ministry

The Finance Ministry of Ukraine has said that the introduction of the exist capital tax without a threat to fiscal stability only for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SME) with annual income of up to UAH 200 million is realistic. The compensator in the form of conventional payment of the exit capital tax in advance in the amount of 50% of the sum of tax liabilities for the profit tax for 2018 will apply.

"This model of taxation was discussed with the IMF and after difficult negotiations was agreed as possible," the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to its calculations, in this case 98% of the total number of legal entities will switch to the payment of the exist capital tax and benefit from this tax, while about 4,500 companies with an annual income of over UAH 200 million, who declared 85% of the total amount, will remain payers of the profit tax (according to the annual declaration of 2017).

The Finance Ministry said that it shares the opinion that the current legislation allows large companies to apply certain tax optimization through low-tax jurisdictions. However, to minimize these risks, the MLI convention was signed, the BEPS bill was drafted, and the rates of bilateral tax treaties are being reviewed, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the direct loss of the budget in the case of the introduction of the exist capital tax for all existing taxpayers from January 1, 2019 will amount to UAH 46.7 billion in the absence of the opportunity of reducing the expenditure part of the national budget. The ministry added that in 2020 budget the losses will be significant, and fiscal risks will remain high.

"We consider it necessary to note that under the circumstances, Ukraine should give high priority to fiscal sustainability and continue cooperation with international partners and creditors, in particular, with the IMF, whose technical mission is now in Ukraine," the Finance Ministry said.

Tags: #sme #finance_ministry
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

World Bank backs Finance ministry's proposal to introduce exit capital tax for SME

Finance ministry publishes results of placing $2 bln eurobonds

Finance ministry to send some funds raised from new bonds to buy back six-month $725 mln securities

Ukraine starts road show for eurobonds – Finance ministry

Ukraine pays $110 mln coupon on 2032 eurobonds – Finance ministry

Ukraine to lose 2.5-3% of GDP over Nord Stream 2

Ukraine's state debt in Aug falls by 1.14% in U.S. dollars, grows by 4.49% in hryvnias

English Court of Appeals condemns Russia's decisions against Ukraine

English court decision on dispute with Russia over $3 bln is outstanding victory for Ukraine

Finance ministry increases rate for govt bonds to 18.5% following NBU refinancing rate hike

LATEST

Ukrainian Sea Port Authority sees 13% rise in dredging works using own fleet in Jan-Oct

Chateau Chizay winemaker to increase wine sales by 15% in 2019

Number of applications for VAT refunds grows by 1,000 in 2018

DTEK estimates supplies of coal via Russia to EU from its seized coalmines in Donbas at up to 2 mln tonnes

Reduction of VTB Bank liquidity due to curtailing of activities, court decision to block assets

Ukraine's intl reserves 0.6% up in Oct

Naftogaz complaints against Gazprom up to $12 bln

Poroshenko declares more than UAH 1.35 mln of income

PGO identifies $5.5 bln assets acquired for funds withdrawn from PrivatBank

PrivatBank expects net profit exceeding UAH 5 bln annually in 2018-2019

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD