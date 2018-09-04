Dragon Capital completes squeeze-out of shares from minority shareholders of KMZ Industries

Dragon Capital Investments Limited (Cyprus) with the ultimate beneficiary Tomas Fiala, which owned a dominating controlling stake in PJSC KMZ Industries (Poltava region), has finished squeeze-out for shares belonged to minority shareholders.

KMZ Industries reported on Tuesday that the stake held by Dragon Capital after the squeeze-out grew from 98.51589% to 100%.

The price of the shares is not disclosed, but earlier it was reported that the shares with a face value of UAH 0.25 were bought at the price of UAH 6.94 per share.

The share capital of KMZ Industries is UAH 1.76 million (7.039 million shares).

KMZ Industries manufactures machines for processing agricultural products.