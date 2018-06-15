Economy

11:27 15.06.2018

NBU governor presents Rozhkova as candidate for post of first deputy, Kholod as board member

2 min read
NBU governor presents Rozhkova as candidate for post of first deputy, Kholod as board member

Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Yakiv Smolii has presented Kateryna Rozhkova as a candidate to the post of first deputy NBU governor and Serhiyi Kholod to the post of deputy board chairman to the Council of the NBU.

The press service of the NBU told Interfax-Ukraine that Smolii hopes that the Council would support the proposed candidates.

The press service said that according to the law on the National Bank of Ukraine the central bank's board consists of six members: chairman, first deputy and four deputy chairmen. The deputy chairmen are appointed by the NBU Council under a proposal of the NBU governor.

Rozhkova worked in Aval bank in 1998-2005 and in 2006-2008 she was deputy board chairperson and ran other posts at Erste Bank, in 2009 he headed the desk bank supervision department at the NBU for six months and in 2010-2013 she was board chairperson of Finbank.

In 2013, Rozhkova was deputy board chairperson of Platinum Bank and from 2014 through June 2015 she was acting board chairperson of the bank. From June 110, 2015 she was director of the bank supervision department of the NBU.

In January 2016, Rozhkova was appointed acting deputy NBU governor for prudential supervision earlier headed by Oleksandr Pysaruk.

In March 2018, the NBU held a tender to select deputy board chairman responsible for payment systems and money flow. Kholod won the tender. He has 27 year experience in the banking sphere.

Tags: #nbu #smolii #rozhkova
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Ukrainian banks successfully switch to IFRS9

Share of bad debts of top five largest business groups in Ukraine excluding Privat reaches 82%

No problems with Ukreximbank, Oschadbank's repaying part of eurobonds in 2019 - NBU

IMF mission to arrive in Kyiv after gas tariffs revised, state budget balanced

Ukraine's forex reserves narrow by 1.6% in May

Weakening of monetary policy in 2018 unlikely, liberalization of currency restrictions possible – NBU

NBU amends rules of cash transactions

Ukraine could enter foreign capital market without new IMF tranche - NBU

Monetary policy could be toughened, currency restrictions could introduced if no IMF money arrives

Net purchase of foreign currency by NBU exceeds $1.2 bln since early 2018

LATEST

State Reserve Agency seeks to hit record in replenishing stocks in 2018

OPIC approves $250 mln loan insurance for Naftogaz to buy gas

Ukrnafta shareholders oblige board to adjust report for 2017 due to auditors' remarks

Naftogaz hopes Swedish appeals court annuls suspension of award after submitting own counter-evidence

Ukraine an important investment area for EBRD - first vice president

EP approves EUR 1 bln of macro-financial assistance for Ukraine

Transparency International urges amending provision on appeal in Anti-Corruption Court law

EBRD preparing new EUR 250 mln USELF-III to support sustainable energy development in Ukraine

Rada speaker calls on French businessmen not to take part in construction of Nord Stream 2

Borschahivka chemical plant files lawsuit against Darnitsa pharma firm seeking to declare invalid sale of plant's shares

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD