NBU governor presents Rozhkova as candidate for post of first deputy, Kholod as board member

Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Yakiv Smolii has presented Kateryna Rozhkova as a candidate to the post of first deputy NBU governor and Serhiyi Kholod to the post of deputy board chairman to the Council of the NBU.

The press service of the NBU told Interfax-Ukraine that Smolii hopes that the Council would support the proposed candidates.

The press service said that according to the law on the National Bank of Ukraine the central bank's board consists of six members: chairman, first deputy and four deputy chairmen. The deputy chairmen are appointed by the NBU Council under a proposal of the NBU governor.

Rozhkova worked in Aval bank in 1998-2005 and in 2006-2008 she was deputy board chairperson and ran other posts at Erste Bank, in 2009 he headed the desk bank supervision department at the NBU for six months and in 2010-2013 she was board chairperson of Finbank.

In 2013, Rozhkova was deputy board chairperson of Platinum Bank and from 2014 through June 2015 she was acting board chairperson of the bank. From June 110, 2015 she was director of the bank supervision department of the NBU.

In January 2016, Rozhkova was appointed acting deputy NBU governor for prudential supervision earlier headed by Oleksandr Pysaruk.

In March 2018, the NBU held a tender to select deputy board chairman responsible for payment systems and money flow. Kholod won the tender. He has 27 year experience in the banking sphere.