Central executive bodies, backed by Decarbonization Fund, can install around 200 solar power plants by year-end – Energy Efficiency Agency

Up to 200 rooftop solar power plants (SPPs) can be installed by the end of the year by central executive bodies with the support of the Decarbonization Fund of Ukraine, said Olena Lenska, head of the RES department of the State Agency on Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving of Ukraine (SAEE).

"Throughout the year, the State Agency on Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving addressed requests from the central executive bodies, held consultations, and collected and processed applications. This allowed us to identify the real needs of state institutions and develop an effective action plan to increase energy efficiency and introduce renewable energy sources in public sector buildings," she said at the "Energy Modernization in Action: Experience of the Ministry of Finance and Opportunities for Central Authorities" event, organized by the Eastern Europe Foundation and GIZ and held in Kyiv recently.

The SAEE has submitted a list of 1,550 facilities to the Decarbonization Fund of Ukraine for the installation of solar power plants and storage systems. The total capacity of these projects is approximately 56 MW. These projects will be implemented gradually. The first 200 plants are planned for installation this year. These plants have different capacities, ranging from 10 kW to 50 kW, depending on the institutions' needs and the available space for equipment placement.

The SAEE notes in its commentary that it is currently difficult to determine the exact number, capacity, and cost of the solar power plants since the Decarbonization Fund of Ukraine has not yet completed its tender procedures.

At the same time, it is clarified that one of the requirements for installing a solar power plant through the Decarbonization Fund of Ukraine is that the facility have an average annual consumption of more than 30,000 kWh. Additionally, the facility must implement an energy management system, and the institution must report to the SAEE on the results of operating this plant in the future.

According to the SAEE, state authorities and organizations that did not submit applications in 2025 will be able to do so in 2026, in accordance with the amendments made to the legislation.

Since not all state authorities have implemented energy management and monitoring systems, some applications require clarification of relevant data to avoid problems with project implementation.