Economy
13:45 17.10.2025

Ukrainian Stock Index on WSE rises 5.4% following Trump-Putin talk

On Friday morning, the WIG-Ukraine index of Ukrainian stocks on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) rose by 5.43% to 507.91 points. This occurred after the announcement of an upcoming meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Budapest, following their telephone conversation. Meanwhile, the main exchange index, WIG20, fell by 1.81%.

According to WSE data, as of 12:45, the share price of the country’s largest sugar producer, Astarta, increased by 3.45%. The share prices of Milkiland, agroholdings IMC, Agroton, and KSG Agro increased by 13.26%, 5.91%, 4.65%, and 2.68%, respectively.

The shares of the largest Ukrainian oil producer, the agroholding Kernel, which are not included in the index due to a small free float, increased by 2.47%. Coal Energy, whose mines have been shut down due to the war, increased by 17.02%.

On the London Stock Exchange (LSE), where retail investors have less influence than on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE), the share price of the mining company Ferrexpo soared by 10.08%. Meanwhile, the shares of the largest Ukrainian chicken producer, the agricultural holding company MHP, rose slightly at the beginning of trading before falling by 3.06%.

As for eurobonds, after several days of price growth in anticipation of Trump’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the end of the week, there was no clear trend on Friday morning. Some securities rose in price, while others fell by 1.5%.

GDP warrants, which had risen to the level of the end of February this year this week, fell by 0.37% at the beginning of trading on Friday, reaching 81.35% of the nominal value.

