Govt backs idea of ​​introducing zero-rate customs clearance for combat veterans’ vehicles, but source of funding needs to be found

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko states that the government supports the idea of ​​introducing a zero-rate customs clearance for vehicles used by combat veterans, but a source of funding is needed.

"Regarding ‘zero’ customs clearance. We support this idea, but the question is about the source. Finding the right source in a situation where resources are limited, which are entirely focused on ensuring the payment of salaries, lump sum benefits for the deceased, and for families, is crucial in a situation where we need to provide the security and defense sector with drones, deep strikes, and everything necessary to continue the fight," Svyrydenko said during Question Hour in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, responding to a question about the prospect of introducing ‘zero’ customs clearance for combat veterans for one vehicle with price restrictions.

She added that if such an opportunity arises, the government will ensure such a solution, because it supports it at the conceptual level.