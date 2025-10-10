Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
14:24 10.10.2025

Govt backs idea of ​​introducing zero-rate customs clearance for combat veterans’ vehicles, but source of funding needs to be found

1 min read
Govt backs idea of ​​introducing zero-rate customs clearance for combat veterans’ vehicles, but source of funding needs to be found

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko states that the government supports the idea of ​​introducing a zero-rate customs clearance for vehicles used by combat veterans, but a source of funding is needed.

"Regarding ‘zero’ customs clearance. We support this idea, but the question is about the source. Finding the right source in a situation where resources are limited, which are entirely focused on ensuring the payment of salaries, lump sum benefits for the deceased, and for families, is crucial in a situation where we need to provide the security and defense sector with drones, deep strikes, and everything necessary to continue the fight," Svyrydenko said during Question Hour in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, responding to a question about the prospect of introducing ‘zero’ customs clearance for combat veterans for one vehicle with price restrictions.

She added that if such an opportunity arises, the government will ensure such a solution, because it supports it at the conceptual level.

 

Tags: #zero_rate_customs

HOT NEWS

Inflation in Sept amounted to 0.3%, decreasing to 11.9% year-on-year - Statistics Service

Ukraine plans to increase gas imports by about 30% due to Russian attacks – energy minister

Govt to maintain fixed price for natural gas for household consumers – Zelenskyy

NBU head views intl financial support for Ukraine as payment for export of security services

World Bank downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2026 to 2%

LATEST

Svyrydenko urges Rada to review govt program and 2026 budget together

Participants in IMF and World Bank autumn meetings will again discuss support for Ukraine

Poltava-based Avtosnab entering school bus market with vehicles based on Peugeot Boxer

Inflation in Sept amounted to 0.3%, decreasing to 11.9% year-on-year - Statistics Service

Less than 10% of Ukrainian hotels have official star rating

MPs submit record 3,339 amendments to 2026 state budget draft

Forests of Ukraine increases revenue by 25.4% in nine months

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih invests $325 mln during the war, again urges government to address high electricity prices

Passenger EV segment in Ukraine up 90% in Sept, share of new cars rises to 17%

Ukraine's Kernel and Europe's oil refiner Orlen to deepen logistical and energy integration

AD
AD