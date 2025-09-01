Interfax-Ukraine
13:45 01.09.2025

Ukrainian oil extraction company Ukrnafta boosts non-fuel sales by 75% in H1 2025

JSC Ukrnafta increased its non-fuel sales in January–June 2025 by nearly 75% compared to the same period in 2024, Acting CEO Yuriy Tkachuk announced Monday on his Facebook page.

"By product groups: hot and cold beverages +100%, hot dogs +50%, Ukrnafta-branded windshield washer fluid +80%, original AdBlue +35%," he wrote.

According to Tkachuk, the UKRNAFTA gas station network is continuing to develop multichannel customer services, expand performance, and now ranks among the top three networks in Ukraine by fuel throughput. Modernization is ongoing: new mini-markets are opening, assortments are expanding, and equipment is being upgraded.

"More than 8,300 clients already use UKRNAFTA cards and vouchers. Since 2023, when the company launched its own B2B program, 170,000 cards have been issued, which can be used at 1,503 fueling stations, both our own and partner-operated," he said.

The UKRNAFTA mobile app, developed and launched at the end of 2023, currently has 1.5 million active users and ranks among the top apps in PlayMarket and the AppStore. It is installed by 3,000–4,000 people daily.

Ukrnafta is Ukraine's largest oil extraction company and operates a national network of filling stations. In March 2024, the company took over the management of Glusco assets, and now operates 545 filling stations.

Ukrnafta holds 92 licenses for industrial development of fields. It has 1,832 oil and 154 gas production wells on its balance.

The largest shareholder in Ukrnafta is Naftogaz Ukrainy, which holds a 50% plus one share.

In November 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine decided to transfer the corporate rights of the company, previously owned by private shareholders, to the state. The Ministry of Defense now oversees these shares.

