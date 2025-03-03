Columns

08:07 03.03.2025

Author YEVHEN MAHDA

Geopolitical Mărțișor: Increased Relevance

3 min read
Geopolitical Mărțișor: Increased Relevance

Yevhen Mahda, Executive Director of the "Institute of World Policy"


Mărțișor is a celebration of the arrival of spring, observed on March 1 in Bulgaria, Moldova, Romania, and several regions of Ukraine. A year ago, I proposed adding a geopolitical dimension to this tradition. Since then, the need for such optimization has only grown.

New challenges and the high level of turbulence in international relations should push official Kyiv to demonstrate its ability to strengthen regional security. Both the war against Russia and Ukraine’s potential necessitate this. Building good neighborly relations is one of the important and realistic tools for enhancing regional influence.

Thus, the format of a Geopolitical Mărțișor could be established by the states that recently joined the EU and NATO (Bulgaria and Romania) and those aspiring to EU membership (Moldova and Ukraine).

All four countries share the Black Sea basin and face various challenges. Ukraine is waging war against Russia, Bulgaria experiences significant political turbulence, and Romania and Moldova will hold complex presidential and parliamentary elections this year. Establishing an additional mechanism for strengthening positions and conducting regional consultations seems more than appropriate. It is worth recalling that during the Warsaw Pact era, Bulgaria was one of the primary ammunition producers (and is now restoring its capacities). Romania is regarded by NATO as an active player on the Alliance’s eastern flank, with a significant military base being developed in Mihail Kogălniceanu. Moldova will eventually have to abandon its formal neutrality—this is the logical trajectory of regional developments.

At this stage, the objectives and activities of the Geopolitical Mărțișor format could include:

  • Strengthening security in the Black Sea region amid Russia’s full-scale aggression against Ukraine.
  • Establishing a joint military unit (such as a land brigade or naval flotilla), modeled on the Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian Brigade named after Konstanty Ostrogski, leveraging Moldova, Romania, and Ukraine’s existing cooperation.
  • Supporting the European integration of Moldova and Ukraine, providing effective assistance to post-Soviet republics as they begin EU accession negotiations.
  • Countering Russia’s negative influence on elections in Moldova and Romania, combating fake news and disinformation about the war in Ukraine.
  • Promoting environmental protection of the Dniester and Danube rivers and developing joint approaches to addressing Black Sea ecological issues.
  • Creating conditions for improving the investment climate in Moldova and Ukraine, while enhancing prosperity in Bulgaria and Romania.
  • Strengthening regional energy security through participation in the Three Seas Initiative.
  • Coordinating positions on Black Sea usage, trade, transit, and services.

The proposed quartet is not merely a festive initiative but a pragmatic mechanism capable of effectively countering the turbulence in international relations. Therefore, consultations on its establishment should begin as soon as possible.

 

MORE ABOUT

09:04 01.11.2024
Opportunities for the Non-Saints

Opportunities for the Non-Saints

18:48 02.10.2024
Eurointegration with a Pole Vault

Eurointegration with a Pole Vault

HOT NEWS

ALEXANDER STOROZHUK

How to Recognize a Fake Charity

IHOR ZHDANOV

100 Days of the War - Memories, Impressions and Reflections

YEVGENIY ZAKHAROV

On documenting international crimes committed by the Russian occupiers

IHOR ZHDANOV

The Big Geopolitical Chessboard: How Not To Lose Ukraine in the Fourth World War

IHOR ZHDANOV

Information Defence: Analytical Review of the Situation during the Last Week (May 15-22, 2022)

LATEST

LILIIA KOVALOVA

What do women need to know about breast cancer to survive?

VITALIY KOVAL

More than 80 billion in losses: how the war has changed the Ukrainian agricultural sector

ROKSOLANA STEFANYSHYN

From Warriorship to Innovation: UK Model of Veteran Employment as Blueprint for Ukraine

ANDRII DOROSHENKO

Generic products - What are they and can we entrust our health to them?

IRYNA DIDENKO

Combat Medics in Captivity: What You Need to Know About Rights and Responsibilities Under International Humanitarian Law

YEVHEN KUDRIAVETS

Education as a Strategic Investment: New Approaches to Public Investment

VITALIY KOVAL

Ukrainian agricultural exports: sustainability and strategic growth

VADYM POPKO

Modernisation of higher education in Ukraine: vision and priority steps

MYKOLA HIRNI

Sports as Therapy: New Life for Ukrainian Heroes

YULIIA SVYRYDENKO

The “Made in Ukraine” Initiative Secured 0.64% GDP Growth in 2024

AD