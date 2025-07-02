How Israel showed the world that precision is the new power: a lesson for Ukraine

Oleg Vyshniakov, businessman, Honorary Consul of the State of Israel in the Western region of Ukraine

Today, Israel did more than defend itself. It accomplished something few expected and almost no one believed possible — it showed what the war of the future looks like: no unnecessary noise, no mass casualties, no prolonged invasion, but with surgical precision, strategic clarity, and technical sophistication.

Operation Rising Lion will go down in history as proof that in the 21st century, strength is not only about force — it’s about intelligence.

And as the Consul of the State of Israel in Western Ukraine, I see in this victory not only a moment of security for Israel, but a powerful lesson for Ukrainians.

When War Resembles Neurosurgery

Israeli forces carried out synchronized strikes on over 200 strategic targets across Iran — including nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, Isfahan, IRGC command centers, and Shahed drone launch sites — the same drones that attacked Ukrainian cities.

What stands out is this: the strikes were launched from over 1,500 km away — the equivalent of Ukraine conducting a pinpoint operation in the Ural Mountains without crossing the border and without a single casualty. This scale is unimaginable without advanced technology, intelligence, and flawless coordination.

Mossad: A Shadow That Works for Years

The success of the operation wasn’t just about pilots or algorithms. It was the result of years of intelligence work: sabotaging centrifuges, eliminating nuclear scientists, placing GPS trackers on logistics routes, intercepting military communications.

People in Ukraine often ask me: is Mossad really that powerful? Yes — but not because they are “almighty.” It’s because they’ve learned how to think strategically. Like Ukrainians, Israelis understand: survival is not a luxury — it is discipline.

The Drones That Hit Kyiv — Destroyed at the Source

Ukraine knows well what the Shahed-136 drones are. Cheap but deadly, Iran’s drones targeted power stations, took civilian lives, and kept entire cities in darkness.

Now Israel has destroyed the production complexes for those drones — not just for its own sake, but, I believe, also partly for Ukraine. This was not a symbolic gesture of solidarity. It was a concrete action.

The Main Paradox: Victory Without Triumph

The operation lasted 12 days. Israel didn’t hold flashy briefings or post drone footage on TikTok. Because real victory means no losses on your side, targets hit with meter-level precision, and a stunned enemy unable to even activate its air defenses.

This was not revenge. It was deterrence. It was a message: “We do not want war. But no one should ever doubt that Israel will not allow itself to be destroyed.”

Parallels With Ukraine: Is a “Rising Lion” Possible Ukrainian-Style?

Yes. But it requires systematic intelligence, strong alliances, an autonomous drone program, indigenous precision weaponry — and, most importantly, public trust in the armed forces. What Ukraine already has — determination, heroism, fighting spirit — must now be matched by a technological breakthrough.

Ukraine is already on that path. Israel can be more than just a partner — it can be a mentor in that transformation.

So when Israel’s F-35I jets vanished from radar somewhere above the Iranian mountains, and the centrifuges stopped spinning — that moment wasn’t just a military edge. It was a moment of historical dignity.

Israelis want their children to grow up without the sound of sirens. Just like in Ukraine.

And that’s why Israel and Ukraine are connected not just by shared threats — but by a shared right to victory. A victory that is quiet, precise, and inevitable.