11:29 25.06.2024

Ukrainians’ mood, attitude towards political leaders

On Tuesday, June 25, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Ukrainians’ mood, attitude towards political leaders."

Participants include Director of the Active Group sociological research company Oleksandr Pozniy; founder of the Active Group sociological research company Andriy Yeremenko (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

