Video

13:30 20.06.2024

The presentation of an analytical report on the subject: "Forced Displacement"

1 min read

On Thursday, June 20, at 14:00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the presentation of an analytical report on the subject: "Forced Displacement."

Participants include human rights activist, Director of NGO Eastern Human Rights Group, Adviser to the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Human Rights, De-occupation and Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, National Minorities and Interethnic Relations Vira Yastrebova, journalist, writer, Deputy Director of the Institute for Strategic Studies and Security Maksym Butchenko, human rights activist and researcher, Director of the Institute for Strategic Studies and Security Pavlo Lysiansky (8/5a Reitarska Street).

All attendees of the presentation will get a hard copy of the analytical report in Ukrainian and English.

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

AD

HOT NEWS

Citizens' Assessment of Situation in Country, Trust in Social Institutions, Politicians, Officials and Public Figures

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

Press Conference: POW Russian army pilots

Protection of Children of Ukraine: free online courses for children - from Churymov Lyceum

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

LATEST

G7 Summit and Peace Summit: Special Event with G7 Ambassadors to be held by the KSF (LIVE)

External vector of Ukrainian policy - successes and defeats

Environmentalists advocate choosing a decent place for a military cemetery

Ukrainians' Sentiments about Central Asia and Middle East Countries

Level of stability and cohesion of Ukrainians: outcomes of May study, dynamics of social change

Threat of destruction of protected forests of Polissia - permission for peat extraction

Impact of infrastructural insufficiency on public sentiment, political prospects

Distributed generation. How Ukraine can survive winter of 2024/2025

Impact of CBAM on domestic exporters

Development of meat industry in war conditions, opening pork exports, maintaining profitability in grain chain. Pigs. Meat.

AD
AD
AD
AD