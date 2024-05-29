Video

10:11 29.05.2024

Protection of economic rights and freedoms

1 min read

On Wednesday, May 29, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Protection of economic rights and freedoms."

Participants include Deputy City Mayor, Secretary of Kyiv City Council Volodymyr Bondarenko; Chairman of Kyiv Volunteer Forum Yaroslav Horbunov; representatives of small and medium-sized businesses, experts (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration by phone: (098) 774 9394 (Tetiana Sliusarenko).

