30th international dance sport festival “Parad nadiy” to take place in Kyiv

The 30th international dancesport festival “Parad nadiy” is being held in Kyiv (AKKO International exhibition center, 40-B, Peremohy Avenue) on the 9-10th of March by the Fedurchuk’s dance school and with the support of the Foxtrot group of companies and the Ukrainian Dance Sport Association.



There will be 300 medals in 6 age categories between almost a thousand of dancers – from Kids Debut (4-5y o) to Seniors. There will also be performances by Europe and Italy’s champions – Emmanuele Soldi and Elisa Nasato.



The judge panel is represented by the best sports dancers of Ukraine and Europe – Sengol Wood (GB), Jhonathan Wilkins (USA), Luca Tonello (IT), Alex Ivanets (GB), Dirk Bastert (DE), Ivan Krylov (RU),Emmanuele Soldi and Elisa Nasato (IT), Nicola Nordin (IT) and Nuncio Mariano (IT).



In the evening section on the 9th of March there will be some hors concours performances by old and new friends of the festival – the Foxtrot groups employees, TM Sekunda, Interfax-Ukraine, “Dzerkalo tyzhdnia-Ukraina”, UNIAN, First Travel Center.



The Foxtrot group of companies and it’s head – Gennadiy Vyhodtsev are the General partner of the festival. He’ s the one who prepared the 17th Foxtrot Cup (that is awarded for dancing foxtrot) in the history of cooperation between the Foxtrot group of companies and the tournament.

“Come to the “Parad nadiy” on 9th and 10th of March” - Gennady Vyhodtev addressed the foxtrot fans - “The tournament will give us some spring rhythm – either for our favprite foxtrot or Valentina Fedorchuk’s favorite pasodoble or the 2019 spring waltz”.



All registered participants of the tournament will receive partner presents at start – TM Sandora and TM Sandoryk. The yongest particicpants will receive presents from TM Gulliver, the adult ones will be gifted by TM Sekunda, Oriflame. All participants will get a chance to win a travel to Europe from “First Travel Center”.

