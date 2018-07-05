Video

11:30 05.07.2018

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference "Censorship and Collapse of Regional Broadcasting - Results of Reform of Public Broadcasting from Alasania."

1 min read

On Thursday, July 5, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Censorship and Collapse of Regional Broadcasting - Results of Reform of Public Broadcasting from Alasania." Participants include honored journalist of Ukraine, sports journalist Valentyn Scherbachov; former First Deputy Director of the Ukrainian Radio Roman Chaikovsky, honored journalist of Ukraine (Vinnytsia), author of the Bastions program Maryna Teplenko, honored journalist of Ukraine (Zhytomyr) Nina Sobkovich, Candidate of Art History, honored journalist of Ukraine (Lviv) Svitlana Maksymenko (8/5-A Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists requires press accreditation.

