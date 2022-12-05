International Chess Federation allows Russians, Belarusians to participate in tournaments in 2023 under FIDE flag

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has decided to admit Russian and Belarusian grandmasters to tournaments under its aegis under the FIDE flag until January 1, 2024, the federation's press service said on Monday.

"The right to play under the FIDE flag is granted until January 1, 2024, unless decided otherwise. After this period, in the absence of other requests, the player will automatically be returned to the previous federation," the statement said.

In February 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended that international sports federations not allow Russians and Belarusians to participate in international tournaments due to the situation in Ukraine. Most federations complied with the IOC recommendation.