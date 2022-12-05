Sport

14:48 05.12.2022

International Chess Federation allows Russians, Belarusians to participate in tournaments in 2023 under FIDE flag

1 min read
International Chess Federation allows Russians, Belarusians to participate in tournaments in 2023 under FIDE flag

 The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has decided to admit Russian and Belarusian grandmasters to tournaments under its aegis under the FIDE flag until January 1, 2024, the federation's press service said on Monday.

"The right to play under the FIDE flag is granted until January 1, 2024, unless decided otherwise. After this period, in the absence of other requests, the player will automatically be returned to the previous federation," the statement said.

In February 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended that international sports federations not allow Russians and Belarusians to participate in international tournaments due to the situation in Ukraine. Most federations complied with the IOC recommendation.

Tags: #chess

MORE ABOUT

17:30 25.11.2021
Ukraine counting on holding Children's Chess Olympiad in coming years – Chess Federation president

Ukraine counting on holding Children's Chess Olympiad in coming years – Chess Federation president

19:38 15.09.2021
Ukrainian chess players to take part in European Club Championship, Women's World Championship

Ukrainian chess players to take part in European Club Championship, Women's World Championship

13:17 23.10.2017
Ukrainian Muzychuk wins European rapid chess championship

Ukrainian Muzychuk wins European rapid chess championship

14:51 29.12.2016
Ukrainian grandmasters become rapid chess world champions

Ukrainian grandmasters become rapid chess world champions

17:04 08.06.2016
Ukraine's Ushenina becomes European chess champion

Ukraine's Ushenina becomes European chess champion

11:55 15.04.2016
Ukrainian chess players suspended from competition due to Ukraine's debts to FIDE

Ukrainian chess players suspended from competition due to Ukraine's debts to FIDE

17:43 02.06.2015
Natalia Zhukova wins European Individual Women's Chess Championship

Natalia Zhukova wins European Individual Women's Chess Championship

13:09 12.03.2013
Media: Ukraine wins gold at world chess championship

Media: Ukraine wins gold at world chess championship

AD

HOT NEWS

Executive Committee of NOC accepts resignation of Surkis, Shufrych, Kozhemiakin

Football player, coach Shevchenko withdraws from NOC, disagrees with new membership

Ukraine, Poland sign sports cooperation program for 2023-2024

Some 110 students from 50 universities to represent Ukraine in University Combat Sports World Cup in Turkey – Shkarlet

Zelensky counts on UEFA's help in releasing captive Ukrainian athletes – talk with Union's president

LATEST

Ukrainian national team of servicemen, veterans to take part in Invictus Games in Düsseldorf-2023

Executive Committee of NOC accepts resignation of Surkis, Shufrych, Kozhemiakin

Football player, coach Shevchenko withdraws from NOC, disagrees with new membership

Gutzeit becomes new President of National Olympic Committee

All boxers from Russia, Belarus removed from WBC ratings – ministry

Ukraine, Poland sign sports cooperation program for 2023-2024

Usyk to be engaged in restoration of Kyiv region on United24 platform – Zelensky

Dynamo Football Club presents border guards with hovercraft

Ukraine, Spain, Portugal discuss joint application for 2030 FIFA World Cup

Some 110 students from 50 universities to represent Ukraine in University Combat Sports World Cup in Turkey – Shkarlet

AD
AD
AD
AD